Trump signs bipartisan bill rolling back some Dodd-Frank bank regulations

May. 24, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
But the bill fell well short of his campaign call to dismantle the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, leaving key pillars unchanged, including the
Instead, with the key support of some
May. 24, 2018, 9:43 a.m.
President Trump said he is “waiting” to see if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will again “engage in constructive dialogue.”
Trump opened the door for diplomacy Thursday just hours after he canceled a summit with Kim scheduled for next month in Singapore.
But he insisted that Kim reach out, placing the blame on the North Korean leader for the collapse of negotiations.
May. 24, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was involved in discussions late Wednesday and early Thursday that led to President Trump's decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But, he would not say exactly which, if any, other countries were given a heads up on the decision, including South Korea.
“I don't want to get into who all we notified,” he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding: “The White House will speak to that at the appropriate time.”
However, Pompeo, who met at the State Department on Wednesday with China's foreign minister, did say that he had not spoken to Chinese officials since the decision was made.
May. 24, 2018, 8:29 a.m.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says it is trying to figure out President Trump's intentions in canceling a summit next month with North Korea's leader.
Moon played a prominent role in planning for the summit with Kim Jong Un, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency quoted a presidential office spokesman as saying South Korea’s leaders “are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and the exact meaning of it.”
May. 24, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
President Trump has canceled the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in recent statements from Pyongyang.
In a letter released from the White House, Trump urged Kim to "call me or write" if he changes his mind. "This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history," he added.
May. 24, 2018, 4:03 a.m.
President Trump praised the NFL’s decision to fine teams whose players kneel in protest during the national anthem, then took his criticism of protesters one step further in a new interview on Fox News.
“You have to stand, proudly, for the national anthem,” Trump said. “Otherwise you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”
The interview was recorded Wednesday and broadcast Thursday morning on “Fox & Friends,” a favorite program of the president’s.
May. 23, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
The porn star who was paid hush money to stay silent about a sexual tryst she says she had with