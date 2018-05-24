How the Supreme Court is invoking a 1925 law to restrict workers' rights today

In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.

When labor interests voiced objection, Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover proposed an amendment to make clear the law did not involve workers. “Nothing herein contained shall apply to contracts of employment of seamen, railroad employees or any other class of workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce,” it said.

A decade later, in response to the Great Depression, Congress adopted the New Deal-era laws that guaranteed to workers the right to join together for “mutual aid or protection.” And in the response to the civil rights movement, Congress adopted laws in the 1960s and ’70s which gave employees the right to sue companies for discriminatory workplace policies. In 1991, Congress gave workers a right to a jury trial.