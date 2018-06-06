Trump grants clemency to Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence and was championed by Kim Kardashian West

(Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

President Trump was busy with his Twitter finger Tuesday morning and suggested that he was especially embarrassed by an expected snub from the vast majority of players for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a turn that prompted him to disinvite the entire team.

Trump decided late Monday, less than 24 hours before the visit, to hold a celebration for the Eagles without allowing the team to come. Fewer than 10 players out of a group of more than 70 eligible had been expected to attend, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trump, in a statement and several tweets since then, tried to cast the cancellation as a dispute over the recent decision by the NFL to require players to either stand for the national anthem or wait in the locker room. He said the White House would hold an alternate celebration for the fans “where we will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music…no escaping to the Locker Rooms!”