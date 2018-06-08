Would a North Korea nuclear deal be better than the one Trump just abandoned with Iran?

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there's no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” in President Trump's 2016 campaign.

Both Ryan and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) attended a classified briefing last month following reports that the FBI used an informant in its Russian meddling probe. Gowdy said afterward he was convinced that “the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” and he didn't see evidence of a spy.