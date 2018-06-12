House GOP leaders bump against deadline to agree on an immigration bill or be forced to vote

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been indicted again, this time on charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.



The new charges were announced Friday by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.



Also indicted was Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort business partner whom Mueller has accused of having ties to Russian intelligence.



The charges involve allegations that Manafort and Kilimnik tried to convince people to lie about an undisclosed lobbying effort on behalf of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.