Trump puts stranglehold on GOP — and woe to any Republican who objects

President Trump declared Wednesdayon Twitter that there was "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!

Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer - sleep well tonight!

In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.