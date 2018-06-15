GOP bill would let crime victims sue 'sanctuary' cities; critics decry 'total political theater'

Jun. 15, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
So-called sanctuary jurisdictions that decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement could be held liable for failing to detain people in the U.S. illegally for deportation proceedings, under draft legislation proposed Thursday by House Republican leaders.
Under the bill, if local law enforcement officials do not comply with an
President Trump frequently railed about violent crimes committed by people in the country illegally during the 2016 campaign, most notably the case of Kathryn Steinle, a San Francisco woman killed two years ago by a Mexican man who had been deported several times.
Jun. 14, 2018, 2:53 p.m.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions cited the Bible on Thursday in defense of the Trump administration's criminal prosecution of adults who cross the border illegally, effectively separating them from their migrant children.
“Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution. I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13 to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," he said.
When CNN’s Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to elaborate on the attorney general’s comments, the conversation turned tense.
Jun. 14, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Former FBI Director James Comey responded on Twitter to the Justice Department inspector general’s report about his handling of the investigation in 2016 into Hillary Clinton’s emails.
The report found that Comey and others mishandled the case, including by improperly sharing information with the public. Investigators characterized Comey’s disclosure of the FBI’s findings in July 2016 as “extraordinary and insubordinate,” though not politically motivated.
“The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some,” Comey tweeted Thursday morning. Noting that he had a difficult decision to make, he added, “I pray no Director faces it again.”
Jun. 14, 2018, 8:32 a.m.
- Congress
- Immigration
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Thursday he disagrees with the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border.
"We don't want kids to be separated from their parents. We believe because of the court ruling, this will require legislative change," Ryan said.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) disputed that legislation is needed.
Jun. 14, 2018, 8:05 a.m.
New York's attorney general says President Trump's foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.
Democratic Atty. Gen. Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.
Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican's campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.
Jun. 14, 2018, 6:40 a.m.
As
Jun. 14, 2018, 4:52 a.m.
Jun. 14, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
When leaders of a powerful congressional committee turned their attention this month to the scourge of foreign agents plotting to weaken American democracy, they didn’t target Eastern European hackers or shadowy international political operatives.
Jun. 13, 2018, 4:28 a.m.
President Trump declared Wednesdayon Twitter that there was "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," a bold and questionable claim following his summit with leader Kim Jong Un that produced few guarantees on how and when Pyongyang would disarm.
Trump and Kim were returning to their respective strongholds following the talks — but to far different receptions.
In Pyongyang, the North Korean autocrat woke up to state media's enthusiastic claims of a victorious meeting with the U.S. president; photos of him standing side-by-side with Trump on the world stage were splashed across newspapers. Trump, meanwhile, faced questions about whether he gave away too much in return for far too little when he bestowed a new legitimacy on Kim's rule and agreed, at Pyongyang's request, to end war games with Seoul that the allies had long portrayed as crucial to Asian safety.