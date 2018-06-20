U.S. withdraws from U.N. Human Rights Council

Jun. 20, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
The decision to leave the U.N. Human Rights Council was the latest multinational institution or accord that the administration has abandoned, sometimes upending years of U.S. policy. Critics were quick to cite the withdrawal as further evidence that under President Trump, the United States is retreating from its position as the leading international advocate for human rights.
Jun. 20, 2018, 6:11 a.m.
About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.
The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"
In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."
Jun. 19, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
Jun. 18, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
Nominees for top federal financial regulators usually have worked in high-level government or private-sector jobs and
Jun. 18, 2018, 4:47 p.m.
President Trump directed the U.S. trade representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Monday as the two nations moved closer to a trade war.
The tariffs, which Trump wants set at 10%, would be the latest round of punitive measures in an escalating dispute over the large trade imbalance between the two countries. Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for what the U.S. said is intellectual property theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports.
"China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology," Trump said in a statement Monday announcing the new action. "Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers and farmers who have done nothing wrong."
Jun. 18, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
Jun. 18, 2018, 7:34 a.m.
The Supreme Court on Monday effectively punted on the thorny issue of whether partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts is constitutional, dismissing two cases without ruling on the larger issue.
In a 9-0 decision, the justices said plaintiffs in a Wisconsin lawsuit lacked standing. It also dismissed a similar Maryland case for procedural issues.
Jun. 15, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Migrant family separations on the border have drawn national attention, as the Trump administration enforces a “zero tolerance” policy of charging parents in criminal court and placing their children in federally funded shelters.
A total of 1,995 children have been separated from 1,940 adult guardians who were prosecuted for entering the country illegally from April 19 to May 31, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said Friday. The spokesman made the comment during a background telephone briefing with reporters. Officials from the Border Patrol and Department of Justice also participated.
A number of lawmakers from both parties, including House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), have said in recent days that they disagree with the policy of separating children from parents.
Jun. 15, 2018, 8:20 a.m.
President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is seeking a gag order to stop Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, from maligning him in the news media.
Citing Avenatti’s “seemingly unquenchable thirst for publicity,” Cohen’s lawyer Brent Blakely told a federal judge that Avenatti’s constant bashing of Cohen threatens to deprive Cohen of a fair trial.
In the three months since Daniels sued Cohen and the president to void a contract that bars her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump, Avenatti has talked about the case in at least 121 television appearances and 439 tweets, Blakely said in court papers.
Jun. 15, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
So-called sanctuary jurisdictions that decline to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement could be held liable for failing to detain people in the U.S. illegally for deportation proceedings, under draft legislation proposed Thursday by House Republican leaders.