Essential Washington
By ,  and

Trump orders end to his family separation policy at the border, but relief could be temporary

In a rare retreat to dispel outrage about his “zero tolerance” policy at the southern border, President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to end a six-week-old practice of separating children from parents illegally crossing into the United States.

His directive seeks to keep families together in detention. That is likely to open a new legal battle, however, over a landmark 21-year-old court settlement known as the Flores agreement under which the federal government agreed to hold immigrant minors no longer than 20 days. Immigration cases typically take much longer than that.

The order could well be temporary. Administration officials called the order a stopgap measure, and refused to say what they would do with the migrant children in three weeks, should they fail to get a court’s exemption or pass legislation through Congress.

By

Voter interest in the midterm elections stands at a historic high with a singular focus — Trump

With about 4 1/2 months to go until a midterm election that will determine whether Democrats gain power to check President Trump, voter interest in the contest has reached historic highs, with far more intense focus than usual on one subject: the president.

By

U.S. withdraws from U.N. Human Rights Council

The Trump administration announced Tuesday it is withdrawing from the U.N. body that oversees human rights around the globe, saying the 47-nation council has shown an “unconscionable” bias against Israel and a blind willingness to ignore abuse elsewhere.

By

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled at restaurant over immigration policy

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at a White House news briefing on June 18.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at a White House news briefing on June 18. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."

By

CFPB nominee Kathy Kraninger faces questions on her role in 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

Two Senate Democrats want to know what role Kathy Kraninger, who is President Trump’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, played in the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy as a White House aide.

By

Critics say CFPB nominee Kathy Kraninger lacks the experience to be the nation's top consumer financial watchdog

Nominees for top federal financial regulators usually have worked in high-level government or private-sector jobs and President Trump had been following that traditional playbook. Until his latest pick.

By

President Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods

President Trump speaks at the White House on Monday.
President Trump speaks at the White House on Monday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

President Trump directed the U.S. trade representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Monday as the two nations moved closer to a trade war.

The tariffs, which Trump wants set at 10%, would be the latest round of punitive measures in an escalating dispute over the large trade imbalance between the two countries. Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for what the U.S. said is intellectual property theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports.

"China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology," Trump said in a statement Monday announcing the new action. "Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers and farmers who have done nothing wrong."

Watch live: The White House answers questions regarding immigration

By

Supreme Court punts on partisan gerrymandering

The Supreme Court on Monday effectively punted on the thorny issue of whether partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts is constitutional, dismissing two cases without ruling on the larger issue.  

In a 9-0 decision, the justices said plaintiffs in a Wisconsin lawsuit lacked standing. It also dismissed a similar Maryland case for procedural issues.

By

1,995 immigrant children separated from adults in previous two months, officials say

Boys are held at a migrant youth shelter this week in Brownsville, Texas.
Boys are held at a migrant youth shelter this week in Brownsville, Texas. (Health and Human Services)

Migrant family separations on the border have drawn national attention, as the Trump administration enforces a “zero tolerance” policy of charging parents in criminal court and placing their children in federally funded shelters.

A total of 1,995 children have been separated from 1,940 adult guardians who were prosecuted for entering the country illegally from April 19 to May 31, a Department of Homeland Security spokesman said Friday. The spokesman made the comment during a background telephone briefing with reporters. Officials from the Border Patrol and Department of Justice also participated.

A number of lawmakers from both parties, including House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), have said in recent days that they disagree with the policy of separating children from parents.