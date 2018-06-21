Painful scenes of child separations force a rare retreat from the White House

Several polls taken in recent weeks have found widespread public rejection of the Trump administration’s now-abandoned policy of separating children from parents when families are caught crossing the border illegally.

But at least one survey found that President Trump’s core supporters — those who voted for him during the GOP primaries in 2016 — were supportive of the idea. That suggests, as some of Trump’s advisors have said, that the policy was popular with his voters even as it was clearly political trouble for Republicans in some swing congressional districts.