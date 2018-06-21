Painful scenes of child separations force a rare retreat from the White House

Jun. 21, 2018, 3:11 a.m.
A 2-year-old girl, with red sneakers and dark hair, crying as a
As wrenching scenes of the more than 2,300 immigrant children pulled apart from their parents at the southwest border sparked anguish around the globe and a political backlash at home,
From the June day three years ago when Trump announced his
Jun. 20, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Several polls taken in recent weeks have found widespread public rejection of the Trump administration’s now-abandoned policy of separating children from parents when families are caught crossing the border illegally.
But at least one survey found that President Trump’s core supporters — those who voted for him during the GOP primaries in 2016 — were supportive of the idea. That suggests, as some of Trump’s advisors have said, that the policy was popular with his voters even as it was clearly political trouble for Republicans in some swing congressional districts.
A poll by Quinnipiac University, taken June 14-17, found that the public opposed separating parents from children by 27%-66%. Republicans in that poll supported the policy 55%-35%, while Democrats opposed it 91%-7%.
Jun. 20, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
In a rare retreat to dispel outrage about his “zero tolerance” policy at the southern border,
Jun. 20, 2018, 2:13 p.m.
With about 4 1/2 months to go until a midterm election that will determine whether
Jun. 20, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
The
Jun. 20, 2018, 6:11 a.m.
About a dozen protesters heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the Trump administration's immigration policy as she ate dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.
The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted "Shame!" and "End family separation!"
In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, "if kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."
Jun. 19, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
Two
Jun. 18, 2018, 5:05 p.m.
Nominees for top federal financial regulators usually have worked in high-level government or private-sector jobs and
Jun. 18, 2018, 4:47 p.m.
- White House
- Trade
- Economy
President Trump directed the U.S. trade representative to prepare new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Monday as the two nations moved closer to a trade war.
The tariffs, which Trump wants set at 10%, would be the latest round of punitive measures in an escalating dispute over the large trade imbalance between the two countries. Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for what the U.S. said is intellectual property theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports.
"China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology," Trump said in a statement Monday announcing the new action. "Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers and farmers who have done nothing wrong."
Jun. 18, 2018, 1:53 p.m.
- White House
- Immigration