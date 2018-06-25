Impeach Trump? Even Democrats who despise the president can't agree on a strategy for the midterm election

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Shutterstock)

About two dozen people gathered Friday morning outside the Virginia home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in response to the Trump administration's policy on separating children from their parents at the border.

According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home, in Alexandria, as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.

Nielsen has become the face of President Trump's family separation policy, which he halted in an executive order Wednesday. At least 2,500 immigrant children have been separated from their families over the past six weeks at the border.