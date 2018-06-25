Some Democrats fear publicly shaming Trump officials may backfire

Jun. 25, 2018, 2:59 p.m.
The recent public shaming of Trump administration officials in restaurants has triggered a fierce internal debate among Democrats over how far they should go in confronting the president and his policies.
The boisterous protests against Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Trump advisor
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), a frequent critic of the administration, gave a high-profile boost to the tactic by saying members of the Trump administration should be repeatedly confronted in their everyday lives.
Jun. 25, 2018, 2:34 p.m.
A restaurant in Lexington, Va., refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the basis of her political views. Sanders and President Trump tweeted their outrage at the Red Hen eatery, as did a slew of others.
Another restaurant nearly 200 miles away was caught in the cross-hairs. Though the two have no affiliation and share only the same name, Sanders defenders directed their anger at the Washington, D.C., establishment nonetheless.
Aside from address, ownership and menu, there’s another major difference between the two restaurants – the law. The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination on a myriad of subjects including political affiliation. That’s not the case in Virginia, where much like the majority of states, the list includes sex, religion, gender, color and national origin – as directed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – but not political affiliation. And although political discrimination is not allowed in Virginia when it comes to employment, the same does not apply to patronage at businesses.
Jun. 25, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable.”
Jun. 25, 2018, 12:28 p.m.
Jun. 25, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
Jun. 25, 2018, 8:29 a.m.
President Donald Trump on Monday trash-talked a Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration.
Trump, in a Monday morning tweet, said that the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., "should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders."
"I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" added Trump, an admitted germophobe, who has said he prefers eating at fast-food chains rather than independent eateries because he trusts them more.
Jun. 25, 2018, 8:20 a.m.
People have been flooding a Red Hen restaurant with angry calls and negative reviews since White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told to leave — but they've got the wrong Red Hen.
Restaurant managing partner Elizabeth Pope tells the Philadelphia Inquirer that the New Jersey eatery has received at least 600 phone calls from people mistaking it with a Virginia eatery with the same name.
The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees.
Jun. 24, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
- Immigration
President Trump says people who “invade” the U.S. must immediately be sent back to their countries and not be given a court hearing.
Trump tweeted Saturday that the U.S. immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.
“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” Trump tweeted. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order.”
Jun. 22, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
- Congress
- Immigration
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) caused a stir on the House floor Friday when he played audio of sobbing children in a migrant detention center crying out for their parents.
He was quickly gaveled by the presiding officer, Rep. Karen Handel (R-Ga.), who told him to stop playing the audio because it was against House rules.
Lieu responded that Americans need to hear what was going on at the center.
Jun. 22, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- Immigration
About two dozen people gathered Friday morning outside the Virginia home of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in response to the Trump administration's policy on separating children from their parents at the border.
According to an organizer of the protest, Nielsen was seen leaving through the back door of the home, in Alexandria, as the protest wound down around 8:30 a.m. It lasted about an hour.
Nielsen has become the face of President Trump's family separation policy, which he halted in an executive order Wednesday. At least 2,500 immigrant children have been separated from their families over the past six weeks at the border.