By  and

Border Patrol stops handing over most immigrant parents for prosecution, but won't say when families will be reunified

U.S. Border Patrol agents have stopped handing parents over to the Justice Department for prosecution when they are caught crossing the border illegally with their children, the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Monday.

The statement by Commissioner Kevin McAleenan marked a significant, if temporary, step back from the “zero tolerance” policy that the Trump administration has pursued for the last two months, which has led to more than 2,000 children being taken from their parents. President Trump issued an order Wednesday to stop separating families.

“I directed the temporary suspension of prosecutions for families in that category while we work through a process … where we can maintain family unity while enforcing prosecution efforts,” McAleenan said.

By

Trump claims credit for the strong labor market. Experts say he also should thank Obama

President Trump stood before a crowd of small-business owners at a hotel here last week and said that his administration’s economic policy could “be summed up in three very beautiful words … jobs, jobs, jobs.”

By

Some Democrats fear publicly shaming Trump officials may backfire

The recent public shaming of Trump administration officials in restaurants has triggered a fierce internal debate among Democrats over how far they should go in confronting the president and his policies.

By

Trump supporters unleash anger at the wrong Red Hen restaurant. Why the law sets the two apart

Sarah Sanders made comments on the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia.

A restaurant in Lexington, Va., refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the basis of her political views. Sanders and President Trump tweeted their outrage at the Red Hen eatery, as did a slew of others.

Another restaurant nearly 200 miles away was caught in the cross-hairs. Though the two have no affiliation and share only the same name, Sanders defenders directed their anger at the Washington, D.C., establishment nonetheless.

Aside from address, ownership and menu, there’s another major difference between the two restaurants – the law. The D.C. Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination on a myriad of subjects including political affiliation. That’s not the case in Virginia, where much like the majority of states, the list includes sex, religion, gender, color and national origin – as directed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 – but not political affiliation. And although political discrimination is not allowed in Virginia when it comes to employment, the same does not apply to patronage at businesses.  

Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the Red Hen controversy

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the news that a Virginia restaurant asked her to leave because of her association with President Trump.

“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a media briefing

By

Impeach Trump? Even Democrats who despise the president can't agree on a strategy for the midterm election

Michael E. Capuano, a 10-term Democratic congressman from Boston, says he’s always delivered for the folks back home, but right now there’s an even higher priority: stopping Donald Trump.

By

Trump trash talks restaurant that booted Sarah Huckabee Sanders

(Daniel Lin / Associated Press)

President Donald Trump on Monday trash-talked a Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration.

Trump, in a Monday morning tweet, said that the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., "should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders."

"I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!" added Trump, an admitted germophobe, who has said he prefers eating at fast-food chains rather than independent eateries because he trusts them more.

By

People angry over Sarah Huckabee Sanders slam the wrong Red Hen

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

People have been flooding a Red Hen restaurant with angry calls and negative reviews since White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was told to leave — but they've got the wrong Red Hen.

Restaurant managing partner Elizabeth Pope tells the Philadelphia Inquirer that the New Jersey eatery has received at least 600 phone calls from people mistaking it with a Virginia eatery with the same name.

The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees.

  • Immigration
By

Trump tweets that migrants who enter U.S. illegally should be sent back without court hearing

(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

President Trump says people who “invade” the U.S. must immediately be sent back to their countries and not be given a court hearing. 

Trump tweeted Saturday that the U.S. immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry. 

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” Trump tweeted. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order.” 