Essential Washington
Brett Kavanaugh, a Washington veteran, is Trump's second pick for the Supreme Court

In choosing Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump went with a well-credentialed Washington insider who compiled a long record as a reliable conservative and won the respect of White House lawyers and the outside groups that advise them.

They are confident that, if confirmed by the Senate, he will move the high court to the right on abortion, gun rights, affirmative action, religious liberty and environmental protection, among other issues.

But his court record and his status as a Beltway insider could also pose problems as the 53-year-old judge on U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit seeks to move a few blocks up Capitol Hill to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, for whom he worked as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994.

Watch live: President Trump announces his Supreme Court nominee

The live video has ended. President Trump’s choice is Brett Kavanaugh. Also, read up on President Trump’s theatrical buildup to tonight’s announcement.

Customs agency says only 7 families separated at ports of entry from May to June, conflicting with news reports and a judge's ruling

A group of asylum seekers waits to be processed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego.
A group of asylum seekers waits to be processed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego. (Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials attempted to rebut claims that they have been separating families at border ports of entry, saying Monday that the agency split only seven families out of 5,298 who presented themselves at legal international checkpoints from May to June.

“Separation at the ports of entry is very rare,” said Todd C. Owen, executive assistant commissioner of the agency’s office of field operations. “We are very judicious about the family unit.”

Owen said, however, that U.S. officials have been struggling to process asylum seekers because of a lack of temporary holding space at the nation’s 328 ports of entry. He also said the agency has been working with Mexican counterparts to hold families seeking asylum at shelters in Mexico instead of letting them wait on border bridges where they would be “exposed to the elements.”

The roiled solar power market shows how Trump's tariffs can disrupt an industry

A 30% U.S. tariff on imported solar panels put in place last winter should have caused prices here to jump.

Pompeo pushes back on North Korea complaints, insists nuclear talks are on track

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Sunday sought to downplay North Korea’s harsh complaints about U.S. demands and insisted that negotiations on Pyongyang's nuclear disarmament were making progress.

Democrats' long-shot plan to stop Trump's Supreme Court pick

Narrowly outnumbered in the Senate, Democrats are embarking on a Hail Mary campaign to block President Trump’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump administration moves to rescind Obama-era guidance on race in college admissions

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony in the White House on Feb. 20.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony in the White House on Feb. 20. (Olivier Douliery / TNS)

The Trump administration is moving to rescind Obama-era guidance to colleges and universities on how they can use race in admissions decisions to promote diversity, according to an administration official.

The action, expected Tuesday afternoon, is likely to signal a shift toward advocacy of race-neutral admissions. The Supreme Court has upheld race-conscious admission practices as recently as 2016, but affirmative action in higher education remains a contentious issue.

In 2011 and 2016, the Obama administration's Justice and Education departments jointly spelled out for colleges their view of the law on the voluntary use of race in admissions.

Pompeo to travel to North Korea seeking answers about its nuclear plans

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo. (Kris Tripplaar / TNS)

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to North Korea on Thursday to continue talks with Kim Jong Un’s government, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday.

Pompeo’s visit follows the historic summit between Kim and President Trump in Singapore in June. The secretary of State, who will be making his third trip to North Korea, will seek answers about Kim’s intentions after new intelligence suggested that his country has continued to ramp up its nuclear capabilities.

The trip represents the highest-level exchange between the two sides since Trump and Kim met and agreed to work toward “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” without establishing a framework or guideposts for achieving that goal. Trump administration officials have deflected criticism of the agreement, describing it as the first step in a negotiated process to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear weapons.

White House attacks Sen. Kamala Harris over border issues, and she fires back

The White House attacked Sen. Kamala Harris of California on Twitter on Monday over illegal immigration, prompting her to fire back on the administration’s separation of children from their parents after they crossed the border.

The White House accused Harris, a Democrat, of supporting “the animals of MS-13,” a criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles. It offered no evidence for the claim.

Later, Harris responded that she had a long history of combating gangs as a prosecutor, and then slammed Trump for “ripping babies from their mothers.”

Michael Cohen signals split with President Trump in new interview

Michael Cohen leaves the federal courthouse in Manhattan this year.
Michael Cohen leaves the federal courthouse in Manhattan this year. (Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime lawyer, put some distance between himself and his former client in an interview published on Monday, implying that he wouldn’t hesitate to cooperate with prosecutors even if that hurt the president.

“To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son and this country have my first loyalty,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Although Cohen has not been charged, he’s the subject of a criminal investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan. Federal agents seized thousands of records from his home, office and hotel room earlier this year, and Cohen is in the process of switching his legal team.