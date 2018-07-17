California's Rep. Linda Sanchez announces bid to lead House Democrats

Jul. 17, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
The fight over who will lead House
Sanchez, of Whittier, currently vice chairwoman of the Democratic Caucus, sent a letter to her colleagues Tuesday confirming her interest in moving up the leadership ranks.
“If the American people instill their trust in House Democrats, we must show them that we are ready to lead on the first day,” Sanchez wrote. “A new Congress gives us the opportunity to take a full assessment of what changes we need to make to ensure our success going forward. However, it is clear that if we wait until next year to have these discussions, it will be too late. We must prepare now.”
Jul. 17, 2018, 2:44 p.m.
- White House
Special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking immunity for five potential witnesses in the upcoming trial of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.
Mueller's office told a federal judge in Virginia on Tuesday that they were seeking to compel the witnesses to testify under condition of immunity.
Prosecutors have not identified the witnesses and say they have not been publicly identified with the case. Prosecutors say the witnesses have indicated they won't testify “on the basis of their privilege against self-incrimination.” Prosecutors say that if they do testify, they are requesting “use immunity.” That means the government couldn't use their statements against them.
Jul. 17, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
President Trump says he meant the opposite when he said in Helsinki that he doesn't see why Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.
Back at the White House on Tuesday, the president told reporters that he said he meant he doesn't see why Russia “wouldn't” be responsible.
He also said he accepts the American intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the election, but he denied that his campaign had colluded in the effort.
Jul. 17, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
President Trump will make remarks Tuesday afternoon about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he faces mounting criticism from allies and foes alike about his failure to publicly condemn Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump will speak about Monday’s summit with Putin in Helsinki before a scheduled 2 p.m. meeting with Republican members of Congress at the White House.
The White House says Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady of Texas and five other lawmakers are to be in attendance. The meeting had been set to be about tax policy.
Jul. 17, 2018, 8:17 a.m.
President Donald Trump is unbowed by bipartisan criticism of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a Tuesday tweet the President calls the Monday summit in Helsinki “even better” than his meeting with NATO allies last week in Brussels.
Trump is facing bipartisan criticism for his refusal to publicly challenge Putin over Russia's election hacking and for doubting U.S. intelligence agency conclusions about Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign. Trump backers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have criticized his performance.
Jul. 16, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- White House
- Congress
- Russia
President Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, drew heated reactions from Washington insiders and politicians of all stripes, with many expressing disappointment that Trump wasn’t more confrontational with Putin following the latest revelations in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., issued a statement saying there is "no question" that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, adding that "the president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally" and that the country "remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."
Some of Ryan’s fellow GOP members took to Twitter to express their dismay:
Jul. 16, 2018, 8:35 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
An apparent protester was removed from a joint news conference between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.
The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, Finland, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine the Nation.
A Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their news conference.