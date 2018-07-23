California Rep. Barbara Lee enters a key House leadership race

Jul. 23, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
"Whether it’s working across the aisle to enact HIV/AIDS laws, or bringing the Sanders and Clinton campaigns together behind a cohesive and progressive Democratic platform, my career has been dedicated to finding common ground and delivering results. Over the years, I have fought to lift families out of poverty and empower everyday people. As your caucus chair, I will ensure that we hear every view, respect every member and welcome every voice," Lee said in a letter to colleagues Monday.
If the thick New England accent did not already reveal that Boston Mayor
Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.
"There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems ... but they can ALL be solved!" Trump tweeted.
Time magazine unveiled its latest cover on Twitter on Thursday, morphing the faces of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin into one image.
The July 30 edition is “meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy,” Time said in a statement about the cover.
The coverage comes during a week of upheaval for the administration following a meeting between Trump and Putin and a subsequent news conference in Helsinki. After returning to Washington on Tuesday, Trump said he misspoke during the conference and accepts the consensus of American intelligence agencies, which have reported that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. He also said the perpetrators “could be other people also.”
The U.S. Interior Department's internal watchdog has opened an investigation into Secretary Ryan Zinke's involvement in a land deal with the head of an energy services company that does business with the agency.
Deputy Inspector General Mary Kendall said in a letter Wednesday to congressional Democrats that the investigation started Monday.
The Associated Press reported last month that Kendall's office was looking into lawmakers' complaints over a charitable foundation created by Zinke and run by his wife, Lola.
The White House says President Donald Trump believes Russia would target U.S. elections again, saying the “threat still exists.” That comes hours after Trump appeared to deny Russia was still targeting the United States, a statement at odds with warnings from his top intelligence chief.
Trump was asked at the end of a Cabinet meeting Wednesday if Russia was still targeting the U.S. He answered “no” without elaborating.
But White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump was saying “no” to answering more questions, although he did go on to answer an additional question.
President Trump, seeking to stanch a national furor, said on Tuesday that he misspoke in Helsinki, Finland, and meant to say that he indeed does see Russia as the culprit that interfered in the 2016 presidential election, just as U.S. intelligence agencies have found.
The president's comments were unlikely to satisfy his critics in both parties. His new version was undercut by his fuller and widely watched remarks on Monday. Also, Trump no longer was speaking alongside Russia's President Vladimir Putin, but addressing reporters from the White House alongside Republican lawmakers.
In his attempt to walk back his Helsinki remarks, Trump said he accepts the consensus of American intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election. Yet in a sign that he cannot fully accept those findings — seeing them as a challenge to his legitimacy — he added that it "could be other people also." That assertion is not supported by known intelligence.