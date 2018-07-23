Can moderate Democrats rise again? The answer may be in Ohio

The July 30 edition is “meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy,” Time said in a statement about the cover .

The coverage comes during a week of upheaval for the administration following a meeting between Trump and Putin and a subsequent news conference in Helsinki. After returning to Washington on Tuesday, Trump said he misspoke during the conference and accepts the consensus of American intelligence agencies, which have reported that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. He also said the perpetrators “could be other people also.”