Judge Kavanaugh could give conservatives the vote they need to rein in EPA rules on climate change

Unbowed by criticism over his Helsinki summit, President Trump extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington in the fall, the White House said Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter that Trump had asked national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin, adding, "Those discussions are already underway." The invitation was announced hours after the president tweeted that he looked forward to "our second meeting" as he defended his performance Monday at the summit in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues, including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.