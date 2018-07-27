Advertisement
Trump is pressuring the Fed to keep interest rates low. Nixon actually did it — and damaged the economy

The Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and the president wasn’t happy about it.

No, it wasn’t President Trump, who took the unusual step of publicly criticizing the independent central bank last week. It was another volatile president — Richard Nixon — and the experience presents a cautionary tale.

The U.S. had just emerged from a nearly yearlong recession in 1971 after the independent central bank slashed its key short-term interest rate by more than half.

Jim Jordan to run for House speaker, challenging California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jim Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday he will run for House speaker this fall.

Trump threatens Turkey with 'large sanctions' over detained American pastor

U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers from his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.
U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers from his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25. (AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump says the U.S. will hit Turkey with “large sanctions” over an American pastor detained on terror and espionage charges, and he called for the pastor's immediate release. 

Tweeting from aboard Air Force One, Trump said: “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being.” Trump said Brunson “is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” 

Just hours earlier, Vice President Mike Pence said that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Brunson, “the United States of America will impose significant sanctions on Turkey.” Pence spoke at the close of a three-day conference in Washington on religious freedom. 

Pompeo firmly opposes Russian claims on Crimea and Ukraine, but struggles to explain Trump

An often-defensive Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo struggled Wednesday to explain President Trump’s often confusing and secretive handling of foreign policy as senators demanded details about the president’s conversations last week with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

White House delays Putin visit to 2019 after Republican backlash

(Associated Press)

President Trump has postponed his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington until next year, after Republican congressional leaders registered their opposition about a visit initially planned for this fall, around the time of the midterm elections.

Putin never responded to the administration's announcement last week that, at Trump’s direction, "plans were underway" for a fall welcome; a Russian official pointed to the controversy in the United States to explain the hesitance. On Wednesday, the president's national security advisor, John Bolton, issued a statement about the change of plans, citing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's ongoing Russia probe — not political concerns — as the reason.

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said.

Judge Kavanaugh could give conservatives the vote they need to rein in EPA rules on climate change

In its most important environmental ruling of recent decades, the Supreme Court decided in 2007 that the greenhouse gases blamed for warming the planet can be regulated as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act of 1990.

Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' security clearance

President Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on July 22.
President Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on July 22. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of half a dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director James B. Comey, former national intelligence director James R. Clapper and others.

Sanders accused the officials of having "politicized and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.