Feds offer fintech firms an end-around on state regulations to lend nationally

The celebrated journalist of Watergate fame has written "Fear: Trump in the White House," Simon & Schuster announced Monday. The book is coming out Sept. 11. According to the publisher, Woodward is drawing on "hundreds of hours" of interviews, along with notes, files and diaries to evoke the "harrowing life" within the White House. Over the last 40 years, Woodward has written best-selling accounts of several administrations. He and fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein teamed up on two classics about President Nixon, "All the President's Men" and "The Final Days."