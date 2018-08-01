Advertisement
By

By

Ex-Playboy model accuses her former lawyer of giving 'unconscionable' hush-money deal to top Trump donor

One of President Trump’s top fundraisers secured a “crushingly one-sided” hush-money deal with a former Playboy playmate whom he impregnated, then withheld most of the $1.6 million that he promised to pay her, according to a lawsuit released Tuesday.

By

Trump calls on Sessions to stop Mueller's Russia probe, raising specter of attempted obstruction

President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Saul Loeb and Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

President Trump called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now,” opening the president to further complaints that he is trying to obstruct the investigation into Russia’s election interference and his campaign’s possible complicity.

Trump is already reportedly under investigation for potential obstruction of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The president’s morning tweets accelerated further his attacks on the investigation, which he claims is tainted by bias. They were likely prompted by the start of the trial on Tuesday of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, on 18 charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy, a subject that Trump also hit on in his barrage of tweets.

By John Wagner, Washington Post

Critics pounce on Trump's assertion that you need ID to buy groceries

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday.
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

An assertion Tuesday night by President Trump that identification is required to purchase groceries prompted a cascade of criticism from the media and his adversaries, including the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

During a freewheeling rally in Tampa, Trump was making the case for stricter voter identification laws, a cause that is broadly popular among his conservative base, when he made the false claim about grocery shopping.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump said at the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

By

Judge denies Michael Cohen's request for a gag order on Michael Avenatti

(Andres Kudacki / Associated Press)

A Los Angeles federal judge on Tuesday denied Michael Cohen’s request to impose a gag order on Michael Avenatti, saying it would violate the attorney’s right to free speech.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero said Cohen was understandably concerned that Avenatti’s disparaging of him in frequent media interviews could affect his right to a fair trial if a federal criminal probe in New York yields formal charges against him.

But Otero said the issues involved in the litigation that he is overseeing in Los Angeles are “far less consequential” than those in the criminal case, which is outside his jurisdiction.

By

Feds offer fintech firms an end-around on state regulations to lend nationally

Federal officials said Tuesday they would make it easier for financial technology firms to operate nationwide following a Trump administration report calling for sweeping regulatory changes to advance new fintech companies and services.

By Associated Press

John Kelly says he will stay on as chief of staff at President Trump's request

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens to President Trump during a working lunch with governors at the White House on June 21.
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens to President Trump during a working lunch with governors at the White House on June 21. (Olivier Douliery / AFP / Getty Images)

Embattled White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has told senior aides that President Trump asked him to stay in his role through 2020. 

Kelly is telling staffers that he had agreed to stay on. That's according to three White House officials Tuesday, who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. 

Kelly hit the one-year mark as Trump's chief of staff Monday. Speculation about his exit has flared for months, amid reports that Trump had cooled on the retired four-star general. Kelly is credited with bringing order to the West Wing but also grates on the freewheeling president. 

By

White House turns up the pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

The White House announced Monday that it has confiscated U.S.-donated vehicles from Nicaraguan security forces and suspended future donations and sales in response to President Daniel Ortega’s deadly crackdown on opponents.

Watch live: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on family separations

L.A. Times reporter Jazmine Ulloa is at the hearing. Follow along on Twitter.

By Associated Press

Trump says he's looking at 3-D printed guns issue after eight states file suit

A pistol completely made on a 3-D-printer in Austin, Texas.
A pistol completely made on a 3-D-printer in Austin, Texas. (Jay Janner / Austin American-Statesman / Associated Press)

President Trump says he is consulting with the National Rifle Assn. over whether it makes sense for a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3-D printed gun.

Trump tweeted Tuesday he is "looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public," adding that he "already spoke to NRA."

The president expressed doubt, saying "doesn't seem to make much sense!" He did not offer further details.