Job growth remains solid, but workers are still waiting for a real jump in wages

National security advisor John Bolton speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Top national security officials made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday to warn that Russia continues to target U.S. elections and to outline what is being done to combat the interference.

"In regards to Russian involvement in the midterm elections, we continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said. "We know there are others who have the capability and may be considering influence activities."

The joint appearance by Coats, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, national security advisor John Bolton, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone comes as the administration faces criticism over its efforts to deal with election interference and continuing questions over how seriously President Trump takes the threat.