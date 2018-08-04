Advertisement
Essential Washington
859 posts
By

Trump faces new accusations of racism after mocking LeBron James' intelligence

President Trump faced renewed accusations of racism Saturday after mocking the intelligence of Lakers superstar LeBron James and broadcaster Don Lemon of CNN.

Trump took to Twitter late Friday night to bash Lemon after his interview on Monday with James, and ended up slandering the celebrity athlete as well. In the interview, James reiterated his criticism of the president as racially insensitive.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted, apparently referencing former NBA superstar Michael Jordan.

  • Immigration
By Associated Press

Judge reaffirms ruling that DACA must resume, but gives government time to appeal

A federal judge has reaffirmed his ruling that the Trump administration must reinstate the program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling has no immediate effect because U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington gave the administration 20 days to decide if it wants to appeal.

In April, the judge gave the government 90 days to restate its argument to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. In a 25-page ruling on Friday, he said the administration failed to change his mind.

By

Job growth remains solid, but workers are still waiting for a real jump in wages

The U.S. labor market remained in solid shape last month, adding 157,000 jobs while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9% and wage growth improved — although workers are still waiting for significant gains in their purchasing power because prices are also rising.

  • White House
By Associated Press

Ivanka Trump: Migrant family separation a 'low point' in White House

Ivanka Trump walks with her brother Eric Trump to board Air Force One to Tampa, Fla., for a rally with their father on Tuesday.
Ivanka Trump walks with her brother Eric Trump to board Air Force One to Tampa, Fla., for a rally with their father on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Ivanka Trump said Thursday that the low point of her White House tenure surrounded the separation of migrant children from detained family members, saying she was "vehemently against family separation" but immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."

The senior White House advisor also said she doesn't view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of her father's frequent attacks on the press.

President Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.

  • White House
By Shane Harris and Felicia Sonmez, Washington Post

In face of criticism, Trump's national security leaders appear at White House to stress focus on election security

National security advisor John Bolton speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on Thursday.
National security advisor John Bolton speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Top national security officials made a rare appearance in the White House briefing room Thursday to warn that Russia continues to target U.S. elections and to outline what is being done to combat the interference.

"In regards to Russian involvement in the midterm elections, we continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats said. "We know there are others who have the capability and may be considering influence activities."

The joint appearance by Coats, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, national security advisor John Bolton, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone comes as the administration faces criticism over its efforts to deal with election interference and continuing questions over how seriously President Trump takes the threat.

By Associated Press

Trump imposes sanctions over Turkey's detention of American pastor

Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, N.C., outside his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.
Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, N.C., outside his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25. (Emre Tazegul / Associated Press)

The White House said the Treasury Department will impose sanctions on two Turkish officials over a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Trump administration was issuing the sanctions over the treatment of 50-year-old Andrew Craig Brunson.

The administration says Turkey's Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu both played leading roles in the organizations responsible for Brunson's arrest and detention.

By  and

Trump calls on Sessions to stop Mueller's Russia probe, raising specter of attempted obstruction

President Trump called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now,” opening the president to further complaints that he is trying to obstruct the investigation into Russia’s election interference and his campaign’s possible complicity.

By

Ex-Playboy model accuses her former lawyer of giving 'unconscionable' hush-money deal to top Trump donor

One of President Trump’s top fundraisers secured a “crushingly one-sided” hush-money deal with a former Playboy playmate whom he impregnated, then withheld most of the $1.6 million that he promised to pay her, according to a lawsuit released Tuesday.

  • White House
  • Russia
By

President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Saul Loeb and Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

President Trump called on Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now,” opening the president to further complaints that he is trying to obstruct the investigation into Russia’s election interference and his campaign’s possible complicity.

Trump is already reportedly under investigation for potential obstruction of the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

The president’s morning tweets accelerated further his attacks on the investigation, which he claims is tainted by bias. They were likely prompted by the start of the trial on Tuesday of Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, on 18 charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy, a subject that Trump also hit on in his barrage of tweets.

By John Wagner, Washington Post

Critics pounce on Trump's assertion that you need ID to buy groceries

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday.
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

An assertion Tuesday night by President Trump that identification is required to purchase groceries prompted a cascade of criticism from the media and his adversaries, including the lawyer for adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

During a freewheeling rally in Tampa, Trump was making the case for stricter voter identification laws, a cause that is broadly popular among his conservative base, when he made the false claim about grocery shopping.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump said at the event at the Florida State Fairgrounds. "You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."