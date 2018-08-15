Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes GOP primary to Kris Kobach, a staunch Trump ally

Aug. 15, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has ended his campaign to keep his job, conceding the Republican primary to Kris Kobach, whose forceful condemnations of illegal immigration over the years have catapulted him to the national stage and won him the admiration of
“The numbers are just not there,” Colyer said in a news conference Tuesday, after the latest tally of provisional and mail-in ballots increased Kobach’s lead to nearly 300 votes in the election held last week. More than 313,000 votes were cast.
Kobach’s win is sure to set up a battle this fall in which national
Aug. 15, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
There’s been a noticeable exception to
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
President Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.
A campaign aide told the Associated Press that the claim was being filed with the America Arbitration Assn. in New York, alleging that Marigault Newman’s explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.
Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 she was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump reelection effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.
Aug. 13, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
President Trump on Monday signed a $716-billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing lawmaker.
The measure Trump signed at New York's Ft. Drum will boost military pay by 2.6%, the largest hike in nine years.
The bill also weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE and allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump's requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.
Aug. 13, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
President Trump is backing calls for a Harley-Davidson boycott amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.
Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath in June after the manufacturer announced that it is moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blames the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that “many” Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas.
Aug. 13, 2018, 7:46 a.m.
- White House
Aug. 11, 2018, 7:59 a.m.
Following an impasse in high-level negotiations to free an America preacher detained in Turkey,
Aug. 11, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
In an about-face, U.S. Rep. Chris Collins is ending his reelection bid days after the Republican was charged with insider trading.
Collins released a statement Saturday morning saying he will suspend his campaign and finish the rest of his term. Collins was indicted Wednesday on charges he passed inside information about a biotechnology company to family members so they could profit from illicit trades. He had said later that day he would remain on the ballot despite the indictment and fight the charges.
"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the constituents of NY-27, the Republican Party and President Donald Trump's agenda for me to suspend my campaign for re-election to Congress," the statement said.
Aug. 11, 2018, 7:22 a.m.
The motorcade of President