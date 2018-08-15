Advertisement
By

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a false claim about black employment. She's issued a rare apology

President Trump and administration officials frequently overstate the strength of the labor market and their role in it, but now, a top White House official has admitted she went too far with the latest claim about black employment.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has issued a rare public apology for saying at Tuesday’s press briefing that Trump already had created three times more jobs for blacks than former President Obama did during his entire eight-year term.

It’s not true. Not even close.

By

Report: Hackers targeted Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Hans Keirstead, who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary, was reportedly targeted by unknown cyberattackers
The FBI has reportedly investigated a series of cyberattacks against a former Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrbacher (R-Costa Mesa), one of the most vulnerable Republicans seeking reelection in November due in part to his pro-Russia statements.

Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that unknown hackers successfully targeted Hans Keirstead, a stem-cell scientist who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary in June, just behind fellow Democrat Harley Rouda.

Kyle Quinn-Quesada, Keirstead’s former campaign manager, told Rolling Stone he did not believe the cyberattacks affected the outcome of the primary and it was unclear who was behind the spying effort.

By Associated Press

Trump is revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces that President Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

President Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration. 

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a briefing Wednesday. The president had recently threatened to revoke the clearance for Brennan, an outspoken Trump critic.

Sanders claimed that the CIA veteran “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.  

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds White House briefing after her apology for false jobs claim

By

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes GOP primary to Kris Kobach, a staunch Trump ally

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has ended his campaign to keep his job, conceding the Republican primary to Kris Kobach, whose forceful condemnations of illegal immigration over the years have catapulted him to the national stage and won him the admiration of President Trump.

By

Is Trump finally ready to turn his sights to remaking the 9th Circuit Court?

There’s been a noticeable exception to President Trump’s otherwise successful effort to appoint young, conservative judges to the nation’s appellate courts.

Watch live: News briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders

By Associated Press

Trump campaign raises the stakes in Omarosa fight, files for arbitration

President Trump flanked by Omarosa Manigault Newman and Ben Carson at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017.
President Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement. 

A campaign aide told the Associated Press that the claim was being filed with the America Arbitration Assn. in New York, alleging that Marigault Newman’s explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign. 

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 she was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump reelection effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer. 

By Associated Press

Trump signs defense bill named for McCain but doesn't mention him

President Trump signs the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act at Ft. Drum, N.Y., on Aug. 13.
President Trump on Monday signed a $716-billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing lawmaker.

The measure Trump signed at New York's Ft. Drum will boost military pay by 2.6%, the largest hike in nine years.

The bill also weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE and allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump's requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.

By Associated Press

Trump encourages Harley-Davidson boycott amid steel tariff dispute

(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Trump is backing calls for a Harley-Davidson boycott amid an ongoing steel tariff dispute.

Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath in June after the manufacturer announced that it is moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blames the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that “many” Harley-Davidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas.