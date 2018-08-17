Advertisement
Essential Washington
By

Online trolls are using immigration as a wedge issue for November elections

Clad in military jackets, with bandannas hiding their faces, Eddie Alvarez and other members of the Brown Berets clashed with other protesters in Murrieta in July 2014.

On one side, more than 200 anti-immigration activists waving American flags stopped buses carrying 140 migrant women and children to a nearby Border Patrol center in Riverside County. On the other side, Alvarez and several dozen other counter-protesters rushed out to defend the detainees.

“We knew they might not understand English, but they understood the hate,” Alvarez recalled recently.

By Associated Press

$92 million is new estimate for Trump military parade

Military units participate in the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017.
Military units participate in the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. (Cliff Owen / Associated Press)

A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered by President Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate.

The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that haven't been released yet — says about $50 million would cover Pentagon costs for equipment, personnel and other support for the November parade in Washington. The remainder would be borne by other agencies and would include security costs.

Details are not final and haven't been approved by Defense Secretary James N. Mattis.

By Terrence Dopp

Brennan scorns Trump for ‘hogwash’ in denying Russian collusion

Former CIA Director John Brennan.
Former CIA Director John Brennan. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said President Trump’s claims that no one in his campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 election are “hogwash” and decried the “politically motivated” decision by Trump to remove his security clearance.

Writing an op-ed in the New York Times on Thursday morning, Brennan listed contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign during the presidential race against Hillary Clinton and chastised Trump for his July 2016 challenge to Russian hackers to dig up his opponent’s missing emails.

“Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash,” Brennan wrote.

By

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a false claim about black employment. She's issued a rare apology

President Trump and administration officials frequently overstate the strength of the labor market and their role in it, but now, a top White House official has admitted she went too far with the latest claim about black employment.

By

Hackers targeted Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, report says

Hans Keirstead, who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary, was reportedly targeted by unknown cyberattackers
Hans Keirstead, who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary, was reportedly targeted by unknown cyberattackers (Mark Boster)

The FBI has reportedly investigated a series of cyberattacks against a former Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), one of the most vulnerable Republicans seeking reelection in November due in part to his pro-Russia statements.

Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that unknown hackers successfully targeted Hans Keirstead, a stem-cell scientist who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary in June, just behind fellow Democrat Harley Rouda.

Kyle Quinn-Quesada, Keirstead’s former campaign manager, told Rolling Stone he did not believe the cyberattacks affected the outcome of the primary and it was unclear who was behind the spying effort.

By Associated Press

Trump is revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces that President Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

President Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration. 

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a briefing Wednesday. The president had recently threatened to revoke the clearance for Brennan, an outspoken Trump critic.

Sanders claimed that the CIA veteran “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.  

  • White House

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds White House briefing after her apology for false jobs claim

By

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer concedes GOP primary to Kris Kobach, a staunch Trump ally

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has ended his campaign to keep his job, conceding the Republican primary to Kris Kobach, whose forceful condemnations of illegal immigration over the years have catapulted him to the national stage and won him the admiration of President Trump.

By

Is Trump finally ready to turn his sights to remaking the 9th Circuit Court?

There’s been a noticeable exception to President Trump’s otherwise successful effort to appoint young, conservative judges to the nation’s appellate courts.

  • White House

Watch live: News briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders