Essential Washington: Trump-Cohen-Manafort crisis live
By Eli Stokols

Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning

In nearly simultaneous proceedings in two courtrooms 240 miles apart Tuesday, all eyes turned to the man who wasn't there.

President Trump's name was not mentioned directly in either court, but his presence was inescapable, and the day's head-snapping events seemed certain to mark a milestone in an already tumultuous presidency.

On a single day, indeed within a single hour, Trump’s former personal lawyer pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, and his former campaign chairman became a convicted felon.

Democrats say Trump's legal problems justify postponing Supreme Court confirmation

But Republicans show no sign of slowing down.

By Terrence Dopp , Jennifer Jacobs  and Shannon Pettypiece

Cohen has ‘knowledge’ of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has “knowledge” about computer hacking and collusion that may interest Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Cohen’s lawyer said.

By Isaac Stanley-Becker  and John Wagner

Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis says his client doesn't want to be 'dirtied' by a presidential pardon

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for President Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday that Trump's alleged direction of hush payments to two women amounts to impeachable offenses and that Cohen has no interest in being "dirtied" by a presidential pardon of his crimes.

Here's Trump first response to Cohen's guilty plea, which implicated the president

By

Brett Kavanaugh tells Sen. Susan Collins that Roe vs. Wade is ‘settled law.’ Does that mean she’ll confirm him?

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has told Sen. Susan Collins of Maine that he considers the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade to be settled law, the moderate Republican senator said after meeting with him Tuesday.

By

San Diego County Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife are indicted on campaign finance violations

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) and his wife, Margaret, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges they used $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use and filed false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission to mask their actions.

Trump responds to Manafort guilty verdicts: 'It's a disgrace'

It’s a very sad thing that happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. ... It’s a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace. I feel very badly for Paul Manafort.

President Trump
By Associated Press

Michael Cohen says he paid hush money to Stormy Daniels in coordination with Trump to influence election

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal. 

The 51-year-old Cohen said in federal court in New York on Tuesday that he made the payments in coordination with Trump, who wasn't named, to influence the election. Both women claimed Trump had affairs with them, which he denies. 

The other charges Cohen pleaded guilty to involve bank fraud and income tax evasion. 

  • Congress
  • Russia

Sen. Mark Warner: 'This verdict makes it absolutely clear that the Mueller probe is not a "witch hunt" '

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) at a hearing in July.
Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He released this statement about the guilty verdict on eight counts in the trial of Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager:

“This verdict makes it absolutely clear that the Mueller probe is not a ‘witch hunt’ — it is a serious investigation that is rooting out corruption and Russian influence on our political system at the highest levels. The President’s campaign manager was just convicted of serious federal crimes by a jury of his peers, despite the President’s continued attempts to undermine the investigation which has brought Mr. Manafort to justice. Any attempt by the President to pardon Mr. Manafort or interfere in the investigation into his campaign would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by Congress.”