Essential Washington: Trump-Cohen-Manafort crisis live
912 posts

Reactions to the Paul Manafort guilty verdicts

A federal jury convicted Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for Donald Trump, of eight charges Tuesday, drawing reactions from across the political landscape.

“It’s a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace.”

By

Manafort convictions show Mueller's probe is no 'witch hunt.' But Cohen's plea is what Trump should fear

In finding former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort guilty of serious financial crimes, a federal jury on Tuesday not only ratified much of the case offered by prosecutors in a complicated trial; it also made it harder for President Trump to discredit the larger investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III. This was no “witch hunt.”

By Eli Stokols ,  and

Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning

In nearly simultaneous proceedings in two courtrooms 240 miles apart Tuesday, all eyes turned to the man who wasn't there.

Democrats say Trump's legal problems justify postponing Supreme Court confirmation

But Republicans show no sign of slowing down.

By Terrence Dopp , Jennifer Jacobs  and Shannon Pettypiece

Cohen has ‘knowledge’ of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has “knowledge” about computer hacking and collusion that may interest Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Cohen’s lawyer said.

By Isaac Stanley-Becker  and John Wagner

Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis says his client doesn't want to be 'dirtied' by a presidential pardon

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for President Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday that Trump's alleged direction of hush payments to two women amounts to impeachable offenses and that Cohen has no interest in being "dirtied" by a presidential pardon of his crimes.

Here's Trump first response to Cohen's guilty plea, which implicated the president

By

Brett Kavanaugh tells Sen. Susan Collins that Roe vs. Wade is ‘settled law.’ Does that mean she’ll confirm him?

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, has told Sen. Susan Collins of Maine that he considers the landmark abortion ruling Roe vs. Wade to be settled law, the moderate Republican senator said after meeting with him Tuesday.

By  and

San Diego County Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife are indicted on campaign finance violations

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) and his wife, Margaret, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges they used $250,000 in campaign funds for personal use and filed false campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission to mask their actions.

Trump responds to Manafort guilty verdicts: 'It's a disgrace'

It’s a very sad thing that happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. ... It’s a witch hunt. It’s a disgrace. I feel very badly for Paul Manafort.

President Trump