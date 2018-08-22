Advertisement
Essential Washington: Trump-Cohen-Manafort crisis live
919 posts
By

Trump now facing legal assault on two fronts as prosecutors in New York and Washington take aim

After 19 tumultuous months in office, President Trump is being squeezed by legal assaults on two fronts, each of which could imperil his White House tenure.

How those cases intersect is at the heart of the high-stakes legal threat, and the answer may rely on one man — Michael Cohen, who was Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and confidante in New York.

A day after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges and directly implicated Trump in campaign finance law violations, his lawyer raised the stakes Wednesday by hinting that Cohen will talk with prosecutors about Trump’s knowledge of Russian hacking of Democratic party computers during the 2016 campaign.

Fox News releases excerpt from new Trump interview

  • Midterm Election
By Ellen Nakashima  and Craig Timberg

Democratic National Committee says hackers unsuccessfully targeted voter database

Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose.
Signs direct voters outside the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters on Oct. 24, 2016, in San Jose. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database —  two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election.

The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.

But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.

By

Conservative scholar suggests Trump reflect on his oath of office after Manafort tweet

President Trump’s Wednesday morning tweet praising Paul Manafort for refusing to “break” under pressure from federal prosecutors brought criticism, and not just from the left.

Adam White is a research fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution and also is the director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School.

By

Manafort convictions show Mueller's probe is no 'witch hunt.' But Cohen's plea is what Trump should fear

In finding former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort guilty of serious financial crimes, a federal jury on Tuesday not only ratified much of the case offered by prosecutors in a complicated trial; it also made it harder for President Trump to discredit the larger investigation being conducted by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III. This was no “witch hunt.”

By Eli Stokols ,  and

Cohen and Manafort are guilty. And Trump faces a reckoning

In nearly simultaneous proceedings in two courtrooms 240 miles apart Tuesday, all eyes turned to the man who wasn't there.

By

Democrats say Trump's legal problems justify postponing Supreme Court confirmation

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the nomination of Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh should be put on hold because justices might be asked to hear a case involving Trump, including whether the president is subject to a subpoena.

“At the very least, the very least, it is unseemly for the president of the United States to be picking a Supreme Court Justice who could soon be, effectively, a juror in a case involving the president himself. In light of these facts, I believe Chairman [Chuck] Grassley has scheduled the hearing for Judge Kavanaugh too soon, and I’m calling on him to delay the hearing,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

But Republicans show no sign of slowing down. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) pointed out that Justice Stephen Breyer was approved overwhelmingly in the 1990s during the Whitewater investigation.

By Terrence Dopp , Jennifer Jacobs  and Shannon Pettypiece

Cohen has ‘knowledge’ of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says

President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has “knowledge” about computer hacking and collusion that may interest Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Cohen’s lawyer said.

By Isaac Stanley-Becker  and John Wagner

Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis says his client doesn't want to be 'dirtied' by a presidential pardon

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for President Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday that Trump's alleged direction of hush payments to two women amounts to impeachable offenses and that Cohen has no interest in being "dirtied" by a presidential pardon of his crimes.

