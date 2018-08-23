Conservative media, even on a dismal news day for Trump, stand by their man

They stood at his side as he questioned the citizenship of the nation’s first black president, when audio captured him boasting about grabbing women’s genitals and after a pair of chummy summits with dictators.

For President Trump , his core backers are an unflappable network of support.

On Wednesday, a day after his former attorney, Michael Cohen , pleaded guilty to fraud and campaign finance crimes and admitted he illegally paid off two women who had threatened to expose sexual affairs with Trump — at Trump’s direction, he alleged — right-wing news outlets and pundits had a similar reaction: silence.