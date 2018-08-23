Rep. Duncan Hunter's indictment opens door for Democrats in Trump country

Aug. 23, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
Republican Dale Weidenthaler shook his head in disgust Wednesday when the conversation turned to Rep.
The retired police officer has long distrusted the
“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and there’s just too much smoke,” said Weidenthaler, who was sipping a Red Bull on a morning visit to a Temecula grocery store.
They stood at his side as he questioned the citizenship of the nation’s first black president, when audio captured him boasting about grabbing women’s genitals and after a pair of chummy summits with dictators.
Investigators in New York state have issued a subpoena to Michael Cohen as part of their criminal probe into the Trump Foundation.
A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tax department confirmed the subpoena to the Associated Press on Wednesday.
The subpoena was issued after Cohen’s attorney said the longtime lawyer for President Trump has information that would be of interest to prosecutors at both the state and federal levels.
Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, has said in recent media interviews that his client may have information about the Trump Foundation that New York officials would be interested in hearing.
A day after his former attorney Michael Cohen implicated President Trump in campaign finance violations for payoffs to women alleging affairs with him, the president’s spokeswoman insisted that “he did nothing wrong.”
“There are no charges against him,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added during a briefing Wednesday.
She repeated those two lines multiple times amid repeated questions from reporters, adding that there “is no collusion.”
After 19 tumultuous months in office,
The Democratic National Committee alerted the FBI on Tuesday to an attempted hack of its voter database — two years after Russian spies compromised its computers and released thousands of emails online, throwing the party into disarray in the midst of the presidential election.
The latest effort failed, DNC officials said.
But it showed that adversaries are still determined to try to interfere in the election process, despite warnings from senior government officials, they said.