Senate committee narrowly confirms Kathy Kraninger to head CFPB

Kathy Kraninger is a step closer to becoming the nation’s top consumer financial watchdog: A Senate committee on Thursday narrowly approved the White House aide's nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau despite strenuous objections from Democrats that she’s not qualified for the job.

Opponents of President Trump’s nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that she has no experience in consumer protection, financial regulation or the banking industry and questioned her involvement overseeing the budgets of agencies that developed and implemented the child-separation policy at the border and the response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Democrats complained that Kraninger would not detail her role in those policies during her confirmation hearing or in written questions.

“She is refusing to describe her role in two very public management failures because she knows it would destroy her case for her nomination,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

By Washington Post

Hack attempt on DNC voter database was a false alarm, the national committee says

A reported hacking attempt on the Democratic National Committee voter database was a false alarm, the national committee said Thursday.

The DNC had alerted the FBI to an apparent attempted hack of its voter database earlier this week. A security firm discovered that a fake DNC log-in page had been created to trick people into giving up their usernames and passwords, a Democratic official said.

A person familiar with the incident said Thursday morning that it was a test organized by the Michigan Democratic Party, which brought on a group of volunteer white hat hackers, DigiDems, to do "penetration testing" of the voter file. They did so without notifying the DNC.

By  and

Rep. Duncan Hunter's indictment opens door for Democrats in Trump country

Republican Dale Weidenthaler shook his head in disgust Wednesday when the conversation turned to Rep. Duncan Hunter.

By

Conservative media, even on a dismal news day for Trump, stand by their man

They stood at his side as he questioned the citizenship of the nation’s first black president, when audio captured him boasting about grabbing women’s genitals and after a pair of chummy summits with dictators.

By Associated Press

New York state subpoenas Cohen in Trump Foundation probe

Michael Cohen exits federal court in New York City on Tuesday.
 Investigators in New York state have issued a subpoena to Michael Cohen as part of their criminal probe into the Trump Foundation.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s tax department confirmed the subpoena to the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The subpoena was issued after Cohen’s attorney said the longtime lawyer for President Trump has information that would be of interest to prosecutors at both the state and federal levels.

New York state attorneys want to talk to Cohen about Trump's foundation

Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, has said in recent media interviews that his client may have information about the Trump Foundation that New York officials would be interested in hearing.

By

White House press secretary: Trump 'did nothing wrong' regarding hush money to women during 2016 campaign

A day after his former attorney Michael Cohen implicated President Trump in campaign finance violations for payoffs to women alleging affairs with him, the president’s spokeswoman insisted that “he did nothing wrong.”

“There are no charges against him,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders added during a briefing Wednesday.

She repeated those two lines multiple times amid repeated questions from reporters, adding that there “is no collusion.”

Sanders says no discussion of a pardon for Manafort

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds news briefing after Trump's first comments on Cohen and Manafort

By  and

Trump now facing legal assault on two fronts as prosecutors in New York and Washington take aim

After 19 tumultuous months in office, President Trump is being squeezed by legal assaults on two fronts, each of which could imperil his White House tenure.

