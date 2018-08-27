Advertisement
Essential Washington
937 posts
By

Arizona race becomes a Trumpian hugfest. Will it cost the GOP a Senate seat?

When Donald Trump ran for president, he didn’t exactly wow Arizona. He carried the state with less than 50% support, though you’d never know it from Republicans vying in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate primary.

Kelli Ward calls Trump one of the greatest presidents of all time. Martha McSally flew cross-country for a bill signing and brief presidential shout-out, which she immediately posted on Twitter.

Joe Arpaio boasts of a relationship going back years, to the time the former Maricopa County sheriff and Trump were a tag team peddling the fiction that Barack Obama was born outside the U.S.

Read more

Advertisement
By Los Angeles Times Staff

When a voter told John McCain he feared an Obama presidency, McCain replied: 'He is a decent person'

While on the campaign trail in October 2008, John McCain — then the Republican presidential nominee — also countered a woman’s belief that Barack Obama was “an Arab,” according to footage from the Associated Press.

Advertisement
By Felicia Sonmez

White House lowers flags to half-staff, former colleagues pay tribute after McCain's passing

The U.S. flag flies at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain at the White House on Sunday.
The U.S. flag flies at half-staff in honor of Sen. John McCain at the White House on Sunday. (Jim Lo Scalzo /EPA/Shutterstock)

A fighter. A maverick. The conscience of the Senate.

Former colleagues of Sen. John McCain paid tribute to the Arizona Republican's life and service to the country on Sunday, hailing him as a principled and independent voice that will be sorely missed at a time of bitter division in Washington, D.C.

The White House lowered flags to half-staff in honor of McCain, who died Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

By Associated Press

Pence tweets condolences: 'God bless John McCain'

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are offering condolences to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator's death.

Pence said on Twitter that “we honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life.” Pence tweeted that McCain's family and friends will be in their prayers, adding, “God bless John McCain.”

Pence tweeted his condolences after President Trump offered his “deepest sympathies and respect” to McCain's family. Trump has had a strained relationship with the Republican senator since the president questioned whether McCain was a war hero.

By

A cascade of tributes for John McCain -- and a tweet from Trump

(Mark Boster/ Los Angeles Times)

The death of Sen. John McCain brought an outpouring of tributes from Washington. Even the senator’s most bitter political rivals weighed in with gratitude for his service, straight talk and decency.

President Trump, who rarely missed an opportunity to try to tear down the Arizona Republican when he was alive – mocking McCain even for his time as a prisoner of war – offered a respectful note of condolence, as did the first lady.  The Trump Twitter messages followed a report in the Washington Post that President Trump had purposefully avoided sending any public well wishes to McCain in his final days, as the bitterness between the two men endured.

Before the Trumps posted their message, President Obama – who ran against McCain in the 2008 election – had posted his tribute.

Advertisement
By

Trump lashes out at Sessions and hints his days as attorney general are numbered

President Trump has been warring with his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, since Sessions recused himself from the FBI investigation into Russian election-meddling, which has led to the mounting legal problems for Trump and his associates as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III investigates potential collusion.

Read Article
By

Rohrabacher says Sessions should resign if he won't bend to Trump's will

Dana Rohrabacher, the embattled Orange County congressman known for his close ties to the Kremlin, said Friday that Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions should resign after showing disloyalty to President Trump by refusing to shut down the Russia investigation.

Read Article
By

Why Democrats are talking more about missing Kavanaugh documents than abortion in the Supreme Court battle

Senate Democrats’ strategy for defeating President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court has so far largely relied on getting the American public to care about a procedural fight over millions of pages of archived documents.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Congress
By

Sen. John McCain has stopped receiving treatment for brain cancer

Sen. John McCain in 2017.
Sen. John McCain in 2017. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is suspending treatment for brain cancer. He is 81. Here is a statement from his family.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

By

IRS moves to block California and other states from helping residents avoid new tax-deduction limit

The Trump administration has delivered another blow to California.

Read Article