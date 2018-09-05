Large majorities of Americans want to preserve Obamacare's consumer protections, new poll finds

Stephen K. Bannon (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Facing widespread outrage, the New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Stephen K. Bannon during its festival next month.

New Yorker editor David Remnick told the Associated Press in a statement Monday that should he interview Bannon in the future it would be in "a more traditionally journalistic setting." The former aide to President Trump and former Breitbart News chairman was supposed to be a featured guest during a prestigious gathering that over the years has drawn some of the world's most prominent artists.

The announcement that Bannon would be featured had been made earlier Monday and denounced by Roxane Gay, Jessica Valenti and many others. Filmmaker Judd Apatow had tweeted he would not attend if Bannon was interviewed. Kathryn Schultz was among the New Yorker staff writers who tweeted that they had informed Remnick directly about their objections.