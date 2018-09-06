Advertisement
Essential Washington
960 posts
By

Trump's first midterm pits a booming economy against one of history's most unpopular presidents

The midterm election now just over eight weeks away is shaping up as a seismic collision between two powerful and competing forces, a rip-roaring national economy and a deeply polarizing and unpopular president.

At stake on Nov. 6 is not just control of Congress but the fate of President Trump as he faces a special counsel investigation and a series of scandals that Democrats, given the power on Capitol Hill, would eagerly exploit.

Polling and turnout in a raft of primaries and other elections suggest Democrats are highly motivated — more so than Republicans — and the party seems poised to gain strength in Washington as well as capitals across the country.

Read more

Advertisement
  • White House
By Associated Press

Anonymous official cites Trump 'amorality' in New York Times op-ed

President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 29.
President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 29. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

A senior administration official is sounding an alarm about President Trump's “amorality” and “impetuous” leadership style in an unsigned opinion piece published in the New York Times. 

The newspaper describes the author of the unsigned column only as “a senior official in the Trump administration.” The White House is not immediately responding to a request for comment. 

The writer says Trump aides are aware of the president's faults and “we are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't.” 

Advertisement
By

Trump's 'ultimate deal' for Middle East peace meets resistance, throwing rollout into question

Two months ago, the long-awaited release of the Trump administration’s ambitious plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, what the president has called the “ultimate deal,” seemed imminent.

Read Article

Watch live: Twitter and Facebook executives testify on Russian meddling

Read more

By Eli Stokols

Trump suggests Woodward book bombshells 'could be just made up'

President Trump sought to blunt the impact of a forthcoming book by longtime Washington journalist Bob Woodward, calling it possibly “made up” or the product of embittered aides, after a number of sensational excerpts emerged on Tuesday.

Read Article
Advertisement
By Jennifer Haberkorn  and

10 things to watch for in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Wednesday

The Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh started off contentiously Tuesday and will probably continue to gain steam Wednesday, with the first bout of public questioning of President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Read Article
By , Jennifer Haberkorn  and David G. Savage

Kavanaugh's Supreme Court hearing gets off to a combative start as Democrats protest the process

Democrats made clear Tuesday that the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, will not go quickly or smoothly, though the chances of blocking his appointment in the GOP-led Senate remain slim.

Read Article
By

Large majorities of Americans want to preserve Obamacare's consumer protections, new poll finds

Three-quarters of Americans want to preserve key protections in the Affordable Care Act that bar health insurers from turning away sick customers, according to a new poll that highlights the political pitfalls of current Republican efforts to roll back the safeguards.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

Former Arizona Senator Kyl expected to take vacant seat of John McCain

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey scheduled a Tuesday news conference where he was expected to appoint former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl to fill the seat of the late John McCain.

Read Article
By Los Angeles Times Staff

Watch live: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing

Follow along with live analysis and commentary from The Times’ political experts.