Essential Washington
GOP's latest tax-cut bill won't pass, but it could roil midterms in high-tax states like California

Congressional Republicans are launching another tax-cut push this week, but it’s more about your November election ballot than your 1040 form.

And in California and other high-tax states, it could further inflame debate about the controversial new $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local tax payments that hits many residents hard.

Analysts said the legislation, which would make individual tax cuts and the deduction limit permanent, has no chance of passing the Senate this year. Republicans are pushing ahead anyway to force House Democrats — who unanimously opposed last year’s tax-cut bill — to take another tax vote ahead of the midterm elections.

By Associated Press

Trump states without evidence that Puerto Rico hurricane death count is plot by Democrats

President Trump stated without evidence Thursday morning that a study on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.

An estimated 2,975 people died in the six months after Hurricane Maria as a result of the storm, with the elderly and impoverished most affected, according to the independent study ordered by the U.S. territory's government that was released Tuesday.

The findings contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64 and are about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400 deaths.

It's not just Trump — California voters can thank themselves for the state's relevancy in this November's midterm election

Hey, California voter, way to go! People may say you’re sun-baked, a bit too laid back and, when it comes to picking presidents, largely irrelevant.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

Congress races to avert government shutdown — and may actually do it

Congress is scrambling to fund much of the federal government before the fiscal year ends, anxious to avoid an unpopular government shutdown or a bitter battle over President Trump’s demands for a border wall less than two months before the midterm elections.

Watch live: Trump attends 9/11 memorial service in Pennsylvania

By  and

What do a porn star, a combative lawyer and a reality-TV contestant all have in common? Trump

The constellation of personalities orbiting Donald Trump is unlike any known to previous presidents.

Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a media briefing

Trump waives millions in claims against Stormy Daniels in new fallout from illegal payoff

President Trump has agreed to give up his right to pursue millions of dollars in damages against Stormy Daniels in a move to kill litigation over an illegal payoff to the adult-film star.

A decade after the financial crisis, many Americans are still struggling to recover

Edmund F. Biro working at his home in Chatsworth.
Edmund F. Biro working at his home in Chatsworth. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Edmund F. Biro still remembers how good his life was before the financial crisis that nearly destroyed the economy 10 years ago.

The software engineer was earning about $85,000 a year doing consulting work. He, his fiancee and her teenage son lived in a three-bedroom Chatsworth condo that had jumped to about $500,000 in value. And, just in case of emergencies, his bank had set him up with a home equity line of credit.

“As far as I was concerned, things were going really well,” he said, “except I wasn’t aware of all the things that could go wrong.”

  • Midterm Election
Obama fires up crowd of Democratic activists with campaign stump speech

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A day after delivering a long and scathing speech targeting his successor, former President Obama switched into campaign mode Saturday morning, rallying an army of die-hard Democratic activists who gathered to hear him speak in Orange County.

“We have the chance to flip the House of Representatives and make sure that we have checks and balances in Washington,” Obama said, as roars of applause filled a small room packed with hundreds of supporters and House campaign volunteers. “I cannot tell you, across the country, you can feel the energy, you can feel people saying, ‘Enough is enough!’”

As he did Friday at the University of Illinois, Obama warned against politicians who seek to exploit fear in times of uncertainty to maintain power.