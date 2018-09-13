Advertisement
Essential Washington
By Jennifer Haberkorn

Feinstein asks FBI to review letter involving Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh

A letter reportedly alleging a decades-old incident involving Brett Kavanaugh has been referred to the FBI for review — the latest blow in the partisan and bitter battle over President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court.

The letter originally was given to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She declined to release it publicly, and its details remain unclear.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said in a statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

Landmark Violence Against Women Act may expire while Congress tends to other business

A landmark federal law enacted 24 years ago to govern investigations and prosecutions of violent crimes against women is set to expire at the end of this month and Congress has little time to rush to its rescue.

GOP's latest tax-cut bill won't pass, but it could roil midterms in high-tax states like California

Congressional Republicans are launching another tax-cut push this week, but it’s more about your November election ballot than your 1040 form.

By Associated Press

Trump states without evidence that Puerto Rico hurricane death count is plot by Democrats

President Trump stated without evidence Thursday morning that a study on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.

An estimated 2,975 people died in the six months after Hurricane Maria as a result of the storm, with the elderly and impoverished most affected, according to the independent study ordered by the U.S. territory's government that was released Tuesday.

The findings contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64 and are about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400 deaths.

It's not just Trump — California voters can thank themselves for the state's relevancy in this November's midterm election

Hey, California voter, way to go! People may say you’re sun-baked, a bit too laid back and, when it comes to picking presidents, largely irrelevant.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

Congress races to avert government shutdown — and may actually do it

Congress is scrambling to fund much of the federal government before the fiscal year ends, anxious to avoid an unpopular government shutdown or a bitter battle over President Trump’s demands for a border wall less than two months before the midterm elections.

Watch live: Trump attends 9/11 memorial service in Pennsylvania

What do a porn star, a combative lawyer and a reality-TV contestant all have in common? Trump

The constellation of personalities orbiting Donald Trump is unlike any known to previous presidents.

Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a media briefing

Trump waives millions in claims against Stormy Daniels in new fallout from illegal payoff

President Trump has agreed to give up his right to pursue millions of dollars in damages against Stormy Daniels in a move to kill litigation over an illegal payoff to the adult-film star.

