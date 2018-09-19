California professor wants FBI inquiry before testifying about sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh

Sep. 18, 2018, 6:47 p.m.
A letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee from Ford’s attorneys threw into doubt plans for a high-stakes Senate hearing on Monday and capped a day in which
“An FBI investigation of the incident should be the first step in addressing her allegations,” read the letter from Ford’s attorneys, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks. “A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a nonpartisan manner and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions.”
Sep. 18, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- White House
President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."
Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.
Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.
Sep. 18, 2018, 10:37 a.m.
- Supreme Court
On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI.
“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.
Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.
Sep. 17, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- White House
- Supreme Court
President Trump said Monday he is open to a delay in Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, which was suddenly called into question this weekend with allegations of a sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s high school years.
"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters.
"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay,” Trump added.
Sep. 17, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
- White House
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."
She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.
Sep. 13, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
A letter reportedly alleging a decades-old incident involving Brett Kavanaugh has been referred to the FBI for review — the latest blow in the partisan and bitter battle over
Sep. 13, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
A landmark federal law enacted 24 years ago to govern investigations and prosecutions of violent crimes against women is set to expire at the end of this month and
Sep. 13, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
Congressional
Sep. 13, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
- White House
President Trump stated without evidence Thursday morning that a study on the death toll in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.
An estimated 2,975 people died in the six months after Hurricane Maria as a result of the storm, with the elderly and impoverished most affected, according to the independent study ordered by the U.S. territory's government that was released Tuesday.
The findings contrast sharply with the official death toll of 64 and are about double the government's previous interim estimate of 1,400 deaths.