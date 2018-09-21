Advertisement
Essential Washington
988 posts
By

GOP midterm strategy: Forget Trump and paint the Democrat as 'too far left'

To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.

But turn on the TV and you’re likely to see a more ominous portrait, etched in shades of black and gray. “Liberal Katie Porter,” the advertisement intones, in a voice aquiver with indignation. “Higher taxes. Open borders.”

Saddled with an unpopular president and getting little or no traction from a robust economy, Republicans have settled on a blunt-force strategy as they struggle to hang onto the House in November: Paint the opposition as wild-eyed and dangerous.

By Jennifer Haberkorn  and

GOP pushes Kavanaugh accuser to testify about sexual assault allegation, but risks a #MeToo backlash

Republicans hardened their position and closed ranks Wednesday in the handling of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, ramping up their rhetoric and unifying around the idea that his accuser should testify — publicly or privately — by Monday.

By John Wagner | Washington Post

Anita Hill urges senators to 'push the pause button' on Kavanaugh hearing and says FBI should investigate

Anita Hill
Anita Hill (Willy Sanjuan / Invision)

Anita Hill urged senators Wednesday to "push the pause button" on plans to hold a hearing next week on allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago. She said the FBI should be allowed to investigate, as his accuser has requested.

Hill, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 that now-Justice Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, said senators should avoid a "sham" proceeding.

"The American public really is expecting something more," Hill said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." "They want to know that the Senate takes this seriously."

  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump rips Sessions: 'I don't have an attorney general'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe.
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

President Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general."

Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The president claims in the interview that Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

California professor wants FBI inquiry before testifying about sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they both were in high school, signaled late Tuesday that she would not testify about the allegation until after the FBI investigated the matter.

Read Article
  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump says he feels 'terribly' for Kavanaugh

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday.
President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Michael Reynolds /EPA/Shutterstock)

President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."

Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.

  • Supreme Court

Trump says FBI shouldn't investigate Kavanaugh allegation

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI.

“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.

Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.

  • White House
  • Supreme Court
By

Trump on Kavanaugh: 'We want to go through a full process ... and hear everybody out'

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 4.
Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 4. (Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Monday he is open to a delay in Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation, which was suddenly called into question this weekend with allegations of a sexual assault during Kavanaugh’s high school years.

"We want to go through a full process...and hear everybody out,” Trump told reporters.

"If it takes a little delay, it'll take a little delay,” Trump added.

  • White House
By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says Kavanaugh's accuser 'should testify under oath'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school "should testify under oath and she should do it on Capitol Hill."

She says that's up to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Conway told reporters Monday accuser Christine Blasey Ford should "not be ignored or insulted." Conway says Kavanaugh also should testify to the allegations, noting he has already provided testimony and has undergone FBI background checks.

Sen. Susan Collins, a key Supreme Court nomination vote, says Kavanaugh and his accuser should testify