Trump asked why Kavanaugh's accuser didn't report him. History provides some answers

Sep. 22, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Trying to discredit her story, President Trump tweeted Friday that he had “no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”
But according to decades of social science, surveys of sexual assault victims and crime reporting data from federal government agencies, there is a lot of room for doubt.
Sep. 21, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- White House
- Russia
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein denied a New York Times report Friday that he suggested that he secretly record President Trump last year to expose chaos in the administration and that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired. The newspaper said its sources also included people who were briefed on memos written by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Rosenstein took issue with the story.
Sep. 21, 2018, 9:10 a.m.
Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway says the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct should not be conflated with the assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his denial.
Conway told CNN on Friday, "Let's not conflate the larger #MeToo movement with whatever did nor did not happen in the summer of 1982."
Conway was a GOP political consultant for decades before working for President Trump. She says she can relate to women who say they've been mistreated by men and understands why it might take years to come forward with such allegations. But she says California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers should not be lumped in with the movement that has toppled men from the pinnacles of their careers.
Sep. 21, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.
Sep. 20, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
Sep. 19, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
Anita Hill urged senators Wednesday to "push the pause button" on plans to hold a hearing next week on allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago. She said the FBI should be allowed to investigate, as his accuser has requested.
Hill, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 that now-Justice Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, said senators should avoid a "sham" proceeding.
"The American public really is expecting something more," Hill said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." "They want to know that the Senate takes this seriously."
Sep. 19, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
- White House
President Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general."
Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.
The president claims in the interview that Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.
Sep. 18, 2018, 6:47 p.m.
Sep. 18, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
- White House
President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."
Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.
Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.
Sep. 18, 2018, 10:37 a.m.
- Supreme Court
On Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault, and said he did not see a need to involve the FBI.
“I don’t think the FBI should be involved because they don’t want to be involved,” Trump said.
Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to hear testimony Monday from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, but will call no other witnesses, drawing rebuke from Democrats who say more witnesses and experts are needed.