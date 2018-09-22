Advertisement
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, her attorneys say

Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her attorneys said in a letter Saturday.

Ford, a research psychologist at Palo Alto University, is still hoping the Senate Judiciary Committee will meet several conditions. The letter, which says the attorneys are “disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process,” asked for further negotiations for conditions at the expected hearing.

The back and forth about when Ford would speak with the committee, and under what conditions, has dragged on for several days, blocking what had appeared a likely party-line vote for the Supreme Court nominee.

Trump asked why Kavanaugh's accuser didn't report him. History provides some answers

Christine Blasey Ford, the Stanford University professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape when they were high schoolers, says she never called police and did not speak about the incident to anyone for decades after the alleged attack in 1982.

By Associated Press

Rod Rosenstein denies that he proposed secretly taping Trump or invoking 25th Amendment

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein. (Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images)

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein denied a New York Times report Friday that he suggested that he secretly record President Trump last year to expose chaos in the administration and that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired. The newspaper said its sources also included people who were briefed on memos written by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Rosenstein took issue with the story.

By Associated Press

Kellyanne Conway says don't mix #MeToo with sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh

Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway says the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct should not be conflated with the assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his denial.

Conway told CNN on Friday, "Let's not conflate the larger #MeToo movement with whatever did nor did not happen in the summer of 1982."

Conway was a GOP political consultant for decades before working for President Trump. She says she can relate to women who say they've been mistreated by men and understands why it might take years to come forward with such allegations. But she says California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers should not be lumped in with the movement that has toppled men from the pinnacles of their careers.

GOP midterm strategy: Forget Trump and paint the Democrat as 'too far left'

To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.

By Jennifer Haberkorn  and

GOP pushes Kavanaugh accuser to testify about sexual assault allegation, but risks a #MeToo backlash

Republicans hardened their position and closed ranks Wednesday in the handling of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, ramping up their rhetoric and unifying around the idea that his accuser should testify — publicly or privately — by Monday.

By John Wagner | Washington Post

Anita Hill urges senators to 'push the pause button' on Kavanaugh hearing and says FBI should investigate

Anita Hill (Willy Sanjuan / Invision)

Anita Hill urged senators Wednesday to "push the pause button" on plans to hold a hearing next week on allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault decades ago. She said the FBI should be allowed to investigate, as his accuser has requested.

Hill, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 that now-Justice Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her, said senators should avoid a "sham" proceeding.

"The American public really is expecting something more," Hill said during an appearance on ABC's "Good Morning America." "They want to know that the Senate takes this seriously."

  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump rips Sessions: 'I don't have an attorney general'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, shown this month in Missouri, has repeatedly explained why he had to recuse himself from the Russia probe. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press)

President Trump is renewing his attacks on Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general."

Trump says in a Hill.TV interview released Wednesday he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The president claims in the interview that Sessions did not need to do so. But Department of Justice guidelines recommended the attorney general step away because of his own contacts with Russian officials during his time with the 2016 Trump campaign.

By Jennifer Haberkorn

California professor wants FBI inquiry before testifying about sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they both were in high school, signaled late Tuesday that she would not testify about the allegation until after the FBI investigated the matter.

By Associated Press

Trump says he feels 'terribly' for Kavanaugh

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (Michael Reynolds /EPA/Shutterstock)

President Trump says he feels "terribly" for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh as he faces a decades-old accusation of sexual assault. Trump says the judge "is not a man that deserves this."

Trump made the comments Tuesday at a joint news conference with the president of Poland. He praised Kavanaugh, saying he was "at a level that we rarely see," but said he supported a review process in the Senate.

Kavanaugh's nomination has been threatened by a woman's allegation that when they were both in high school, he groped her, tried to take off her clothes and held his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. He has denied the accusation.