Rod Rosenstein, Justice Department official overseeing Russia investigation, will stay — at least for now

Sep. 24, 2018, 11:10 a.m.
Deputy Atty. Gen.
Rosenstein headed to the White House early Monday “expecting to be fired,” according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to comment on the record. It was unclear whether he had previously offered to resign.
Rosenstein spoke with President Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, but no decision was announced afterward. Following the conversation, Rosenstein remained at the White House for a previously scheduled meeting with other administration officials, a sign that he had retained his position.
Sep. 24, 2018, 7:25 a.m.
The video Katie Hill posted Friday on social media opens with a striking declaration for a congressional candidate: “I have experienced sexual assault multiple times, different ways.”
Sep. 24, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
- White House
President Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are "totally political."
Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is "outstanding," and added, "I am with him all the way."
He spoke as Kavanaugh's nomination appeared in peril after the New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.
Sep. 23, 2018, 5:46 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years, according to a new report from the New Yorker magazine.
In a story published Sunday night on its website, the New Yorker reported that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.
The New Yorker identified the woman as Deborah Ramirez, 53, and said she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by a reporter.
Sep. 22, 2018, 12:02 p.m.
Sep. 21, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- White House
- Russia
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein denied a New York Times report Friday that he suggested that he secretly record President Trump last year to expose chaos in the administration and that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired. The newspaper said its sources also included people who were briefed on memos written by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Rosenstein took issue with the story.
Sep. 21, 2018, 9:10 a.m.
Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway says the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct should not be conflated with the assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his denial.
Conway told CNN on Friday, "Let's not conflate the larger #MeToo movement with whatever did nor did not happen in the summer of 1982."
Conway was a GOP political consultant for decades before working for President Trump. She says she can relate to women who say they've been mistreated by men and understands why it might take years to come forward with such allegations. But she says California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's accusation that Kavanaugh tried to rape her when they were teenagers should not be lumped in with the movement that has toppled men from the pinnacles of their careers.
Sep. 21, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
To hear Katie Porter tell it, she’s just your average Orange County mom, clipping coupons, shopping specials at the supermarket and puttering about with three kids in a Toyota minivan that’s pushing 120,000 miles.