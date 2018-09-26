Trump's boasts in his address to the U.N. prompt laughter — and then a wary silence

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is "outstanding," and added, "I am with him all the way."

He spoke as Kavanaugh's nomination appeared in peril after the New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.