Essential Washington
1001 posts
By

Maxine Waters is one of Trump's fiercest critics. She'll get a powerful, new platform if Democrats take the House

Rep. Maxine Waters has tried for months to get a House committee chairman to subpoena documents from Deutsche Bank about Russian money laundering and the finances of President Trump and his family.

If Democrats win the House majority in November, the 14-term Los Angeles lawmaker is almost certain to gain the committee’s gavel. That would give Waters, one of Trump’s fiercest critics, the power to issue those subpoenas along with something more — a high-profile platform to battle the administration.

She’s indicated she’ll do just that. But Waters, whom Trump has publicly derided as “crazy” and “low IQ,” said her priorities if she becomes chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee would extend beyond the occupant of the Oval Office.

  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

Trump dismisses second Brett Kavanaugh accuser as 'totally inebriated' and 'messed up'

President Donald Trump answers a reporter's question about Brett Kavanaugh during at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

President Trump says Democrats are playing a “con game” against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. 

Trump is seeking to cast doubt on sexual misconduct allegations lodged against Kavanaugh by a Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, who made her claims in an article published in the New Yorker magazine. 

Trump says Ramirez says it might not have been Kavanaugh and there were gaps in her memory. He says she says “she was totally inebriated and all messed up.” 

Watch live: Trump speaks at the United Nations General Assembly

  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

In Fox News interview, Kavanaugh says he won't let 'false accusations' push him out

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh declared in a televised interview Monday that he never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or at any other time in his life.

Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, sat down for an interview with Fox News Channel's "The Story with Martha MacCallum" after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied he was "at any such party." He said he did not question that perhaps Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted, "but what I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone."

By  and

Rod Rosenstein, Justice Department official overseeing Russia investigation, will stay — at least for now

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, the senior Justice Department official supervising the Russia investigation, will meet Thursday with President Trump, an announcement that stanched, at least for now, a flurry of reports that Rosenstein would be leaving his post.

By

GOP troubles with women get worse after Trump defends Kavanaugh on sexual assault accusation

The video Katie Hill posted Friday on social media opens with a striking declaration for a congressional candidate: “I have experienced sexual assault multiple times, different ways.”

  • White House
By Associated Press

Trump says Kavanaugh allegations are political: 'I am with him all the way'

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Springfield, Mo.
President Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Springfield, Mo. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Trump is pledging his support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual misconduct allegations against his choice are "totally political."

Trump, at the United Nations in New York, declared that Kavanaugh is "outstanding," and added, "I am with him all the way."

He spoke as Kavanaugh's nomination appeared in peril after the New Yorker published the account of a second woman who says he exposed himself to her while they were students at Yale. The woman said Kavanaugh forced her to come in contact with his penis while both were inebriated at a party.

  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

Second woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh

Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from his teenage years, according to a new report from the New Yorker magazine

In a story published Sunday night on its website, the New Yorker reported that the claim dates to the 1983-84 academic year, Kavanaugh's freshman year at Yale University.

The New Yorker identified the woman as Deborah Ramirez, 53, and said she described the incident in an interview after being contacted by a reporter.

By

Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, her attorneys say

Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, her attorneys said in a letter Saturday.

By

Trump asked why Kavanaugh's accuser didn't report him. History provides some answers

Christine Blasey Ford, the Stanford University professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape when they were high schoolers, says she never called police and did not speak about the incident to anyone for decades after the alleged attack in 1982.

