House votes to make individual tax cuts and cap on state and local tax deductions permanent

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein leaves the White House on Monday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Two days after Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein appeared to be on the verge of getting fired, President Trump said he would like to keep him as the Justice Department’s second-in-command.

"My preference would be to keep him and let him finish up,” Trump said during a news conference on Wednesday in New York.

Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, has been at the center of controversy over news reports that he suggested secretly recording the president or removing him from office under the 25th Amendment. He has denied the reports.