Trump calls revamped NAFTA a new model of U.S. trade relations

President Trump on Monday lauded the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico as the most important ever for the U.S. and “a historic win” for American farmers, manufacturers and auto workers.

“Once approved by Congress, this new deal will be the most modern, up-to-date and balanced trade agreement in the history of our country, with the most advanced protections for workers ever developed,” Trump said during a news conference at the White House, flanked by top administration officials.

U.S. negotiators and their Canadian counterparts came to terms on a deal late Sunday, beating a midnight procedural deadline to try to save the North American Free Trade Agreement .