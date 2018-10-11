California's Kamala Harris is a big draw on the midterm campaign trail, bolstering a national profile

Oct. 11, 2018, 7:17 a.m.
Michelle Garrett craned to snap a photo of Sen. Kamala Harris amid the sea of cellphones and campaign signs at a get-out-the-vote rally for Ohio Democrats, sliding her “Sherrod Brown for Senate” lawn sign under a chair to protect it from jostling feet.
“I can’t believe she’s here. For us, it’s like a rock star,” Garrett, 52, of Worthington, Ohio, said. “I’ve gone to things for Sherrod before, but ... having her is like the cherry on top."
Rookie senators aren’t usually in such high demand to speak and raise money on behalf of colleagues in other parts of the country. But Harris’ packed travel schedule is another sign of the freshman California senator’s rising profile in the Democratic Party.
Oct. 11, 2018, 4:00 a.m.
Shortly after Canada agreed to new terms for the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trump administration held up the deal as vindication of the president’s bare-knuckles negotiating style.
Oct. 10, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
- Middle East
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “demanding” answers from Saudi Arabia about missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and wants to bring his fiancee to the White House.
Turkish officials have said they believe the Saudi writer and government critic, a columnist for the Washington Post, was killed inside his country's consulate in Istanbul when he went there to obtain documentation required to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.
Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he has a call in to Kashoggie’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.
Oct. 10, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is officially a Democrat again.
The global media company founder on Wednesday said he has changed his voter registration to Democrat, which would be especially significant if he decides to challenge President Trump in 2020. Bloomberg said on social media he did so “because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”
Bloomberg did not say when he might make a decision on running for president. He served three terms as New York City mayor and has variously been a Democrat, a Republican and an independent. He twice flirted with running for president as an independent candidate.
Oct. 8, 2018, 4:13 p.m.
Oct. 8, 2018, 7:31 a.m.
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is flying Monday with President Trump on Air Force One to a police chiefs' conference in Florida.
The flight provides an opportunity for their most extensive conversation since news reports last month that Rosenstein had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.
The reports, which Rosenstein denied, fueled speculation that Rosenstein might be fired or resign. Rosenstein told officials that he would be willing to resign and met at the White House with Chief of Staff John Kelly during a chaotic day two weeks ago that ended with him still in his Justice Department job.
Oct. 6, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- Supreme Court
Oct. 6, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired.
James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump's appearance in Rochester and images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter.
News director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired Friday.
Oct. 6, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
Democrats don't seem to have the votes to keep Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court, but that's not stopping them from taking to the Senate floor in a parade of speeches into the early morning against the conservative jurist.
Hours before the expected roll call vote that would elevate the appeals court judge to the nation's highest court, Democrats are making clear their strong opposition.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says there's one fundamental question for senators when they decide Kavanaugh's fate: "Do we, as a country, value women?"