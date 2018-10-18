De León has run against Feinstein from the left, but much of his support comes from Republicans, new poll finds

Oct. 18, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Senate candidate Kevin de León has campaigned as the progressive alternative to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, but with the election just weeks away, his strongest support is coming from Republicans, according to a new USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.
De León planned his campaign as an insurgency from the left against his fellow Democrat, but a funny thing happened on the way to the revolution: The battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court made Feinstein, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, a high-profile target of President Trump.
On conservative media, commentators have urged California Republicans to cast ballots against Feinstein as retribution.
Oct. 17, 2018, 11:34 a.m.
President Trump has been slamming the Federal Reserve for interest rate hikes, but the central bank's officials appear to be tuning him out.
Oct. 17, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
President Trump says the U.S. is asking Turkey for audio and video relating to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “if it exists.”
The president on Wednesday called Saudi Arabia an important ally, noting it is an important customer for U.S. military exports.
Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudis' Istanbul consulate, which Saudi officials have denied.
Oct. 16, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid - an enormous haul for a president barely two years into his first term, according to new figures reported by his 2020 campaign.
Trump pulled in more than $18 million last quarter through his campaign committee and two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee, for a total of at least $106 million since January 2017, according to his campaign and federal filings.
His reelection committee entered October with a stockpile of more than $35 million, the campaign said.
Oct. 16, 2018, 7:36 a.m.
In a glittering ballroom in rural New Hampshire, Rep.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:55 a.m.
- Middle East
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Mohammed said during the meeting: "We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together — the past, the day of, tomorrow."
Pompeo thanked the prince for hosting him.
Oct. 16, 2018, 6:54 a.m.
President Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over the assertion and branding it a "scam and a lie."
Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize. He claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."
Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's longstanding taunts about her ancestry claims. The results provide some evidence of a Native American in her lineage, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.
Oct. 15, 2018, 6:16 a.m.
President Trump said Monday he has spoken to the king of Saudi Arabia, who denies any knowledge of what happened to a Saudi journalist who visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and then disappeared and is feared dead.
Trump tweeted Monday morning, "Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen.'"
Trump said he's dispatching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the king to try to find out what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Oct. 15, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
When the Great Recession hit, it walloped Nevada like no other state, claiming Corry Castaneda among its many victims.
Oct. 13, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
