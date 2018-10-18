De León has run against Feinstein from the left, but much of his support comes from Republicans, new poll finds

President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump has topped $100 million in fundraising for his 2020 reelection bid - an enormous haul for a president barely two years into his first term, according to new figures reported by his 2020 campaign.

Trump pulled in more than $18 million last quarter through his campaign committee and two joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee, for a total of at least $106 million since January 2017, according to his campaign and federal filings.

His reelection committee entered October with a stockpile of more than $35 million, the campaign said.