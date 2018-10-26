They say terrible things about Nancy Pelosi. Her response: Just win, Democrats

Oct. 26, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The crowd outside campaign headquarters was boiling, the angry mood matching south Florida’s tropical heat, as
With the doors locked and police standing guard, the Democratic congressional leader delivered her exhortation to dozens of volunteers — Make those phone calls, walk those precincts, the future of America’s at stake this midterm election! — as crisp and unruffled as her white pantsuit.
Pelosi doesn’t care about the invective hurled her way, in whatever language. She doesn’t care that her face has appeared, menacing and twisted, in thousands of Republican attack ads. She doesn’t care that life is a full-time residency in travel hell — a blur of meals on the run, flight delays, a different hotel each night.
A lot can happen in 17 days.
Take the latest federal campaign finance reporting period, which ran from Oct. 1 to 17, the last snapshot we’ll get of California congressional candidates’ financial positions before election day.
In that time, Democrat Katie Hill spent just under $2 million on her campaign in the 25th Congressional District, about as much as Republican incumbent Steve Knight of Palmdale has spent in the entire two-year cycle.
Oct. 25, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Immigration
The Pentagon is sending 800 or more additional troops to the Southwest border in response to President Trump’s vow to use the military to block a caravan of Central American immigrants from from entering the United States, a U.S. official said.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis is expected to sign an order Thursday dispatching the troops. They will be limited to providing logistical support to the Border Patrol, which will remain responsible for apprehending anyone crossing the border illegally, the official said.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that media reports it had intercepted a suspicious package bound for the White House “are incorrect.”
The law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the president and other dignitaries said it had intercepted two packages in Washington and New York. The packages were respectively addressed to the residences of former President Obama in Washington and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y.
The Secret Service said neither was at risk of receiving the packages.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
- Middle East
Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince on Wednesday called the killing of Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between the kingdom and Turkey.
His comments came at a major summit known as the Future Investment Initiative, which has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service, a source said Wednesday.
Former President Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua, N.Y., home when the package was intercepted at a Westchester County, N.Y., facility. That’s according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity and wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
The person said the device was screened at the Westchester facility and never reached the Clintons’ home.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.
The news network reported Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.
The U.S. Secret Service said agents had intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:34 a.m.
- White House
The White House is condemning attempted attacks made against President Obama, President Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday: “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” She adds: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to Obama and Hillary Clinton.