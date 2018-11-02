To Trump's trade czar, the key to boosting U.S. industry is playing hardball with China

Nov. 1, 2018, 5:11 p.m.
During heated trade talks with Japan in the 1980s, Robert Lighthizer, then a top negotiator under President Reagan, earned the nickname “missile man” after he took one of Japan’s written offers, folded it into a paper airplane and flung it at the opposing side.
More than 30 years on, Lighthizer is now leading the charge for President Trump in a much bigger and more consequential trade fight with China, which overtook Japan as the world’s second-largest economy in 2010.
The United States and China have exchanged several volleys of massive tariffs this year and are currently at an impasse. Where the two sides go from here, and how much more pain the administration is willing to exact and absorb, will depend in good part on Lighthizer’s judgment.
Nov. 1, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Oct. 31, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
- Supreme Court
A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the person who would become the first woman to serve on the court.
NPR's "Morning Edition" reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist's letter to Sandra Day O'Connor while researching his upcoming book about her, "First." The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.
Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: "To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?" She said no.
Oct. 31, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.
Winfrey is part of a parade of high-profile figures weighing in during the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.
Oct. 31, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Election day is less than a week away, but more than 23 million Americans are apparently so psyched or angry or frightened or inspired or whatever drives people to the polls that they have already cast their ballots.
Oct. 29, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
- White House
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."
There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.
Oct. 29, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
- White House
Oct. 29, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.
Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.
Oct. 27, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stopped in Oceanside on Friday to stump for Mike Levin, a Democrat running to flip retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column.
The senator hit familiar notes from the outset, calling for the overturn of the Supreme Court’s “disastrous” Citizens United decision and the raising of the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.
“Today, we tell corporate America that we, Mike and I and others, are going to stop this corporate greed and create an economy that’s going to work for the middle class,” he said.
Oct. 26, 2018, 9:29 a.m.
Federal and local authorities on Friday were examining a suspicious package that was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and discovered at a mail facility in Sacramento.